Ferentz on Fridays serves as post-game gold

Iowa matched that streak on Friday against Nebraska, using a pair of fourth-quarter field goals by Keith Duncan and a late fumble forced by Chauncey Golston and recovered by Zach VanValkenburg to secure the victory.

Ferentz didn’t let the topic of clapping go quietly.

He shared a story about a film his son, Steve, had shown him from when he was working as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan.

On that film, two people standing near the end zone to the right of the Chippewas’ bench were synchronizing their clapping with the clapping of the opponent.

"I couldn’t even tell you who they were playing, funniest damn thing. Two college kids doing it, that was funny," Ferentz said.

Drawn back around to the topic at hand, Ferentz said he understood the concern if a player on the field had been mimicking the clapping.

"But what are we talking about? The next thing you know, we’re going to be treating this like golf," Ferentz said. "I was going to say tennis, but they do that at tennis. At golf, nobody is able to say anything, right?"

And after all, Ferentz said, this is football.