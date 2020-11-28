Ferentz on Fridays serves postgame gold

IOWA CITY – Maybe it’s the opponent.
Or it could have something to do with timing, coming on the back end of a short week of preparation.
And just perhaps it could be spiced with memories of words disseminated along the recruiting trail, thoughts of young head coaches and their staffs firing a few darts in the direction of a well-established program in a neighboring state.
But for whatever reason, the postgame performance of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz following Friday victories over Minnesota and Nebraska during the past three weeks has been gold.
Two weeks after he found himself talking timeouts in Minneapolis, Ferentz found himself in the middle of another head-scratching situation during the Hawkeyes’ 26-20 victory over the Cornhuskers on Friday at Kinnick Stadium.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost, looking for an explanation for why center Cam Jurgens was having issues snapping the football in the relative silence of a nearly-empty Kinnick Stadium, blamed it on clapping coming from the Iowa sideline.
Frost talked to game officials, who talked to Ferentz at halftime.
The idea that a Big Ten center was being distracted by a socially-distanced crowd of 1,469 in a 69,250-seat stadium seemed a little foolish to Ferentz.
“Please,’’ Ferentz said when asked about the situation.
When pressed, Ferentz said game officials did bring up the subject before the start of the second half.
“I’m like, OK. We told our sideline, the coaches, I don’t know if players were clapping, told them ‘No.’ The next thing I know, my headset is off. You don’t pay attention. All of a sudden I see Cody Ince, let’s go guys. I caught myself doing it. ‘Good job, let’s go,’” Ferentz said, clapping his hands as he stood behind the postgame podium.
“What the hell are we talking about it? It’s stupid, right? I have no idea. Plus, I do know this. I saw across the field they had a little clap routine going for third downs or something.”
Ferentz suggested that maybe the Cornhuskers “need to change their cadence if it was interference of cadence. I don’t know.’’
After all, Ferentz said, “It’s football.’’
The lastest came two weeks after Ferentz deadpanned, “I figured we’d take Floyd with us and leave the timeouts here,’’ after watching Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck burn a timeout with 19 seconds left to set up a score by his starters facing a group of Iowa reserves in what was 35-0 game at the time.
Ferentz followed by calling all three of his second-half timeouts before the Golden Gophers scored on a four-yard pass play with :14 to play to prevent the shutout in the Hawkeyes’ sixth consecutive win over Minnesota.
Iowa matched that streak on Friday against Nebraska, using a pair of fourth-quarter field goals by Keith Duncan and a late fumble forced by Chauncey Golston and recovered by Zach VanValkenburg to secure the victory.
Ferentz didn’t let the topic of clapping go quietly.
He shared a story about a film his son, Steve, had shown him from when he was working as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan.
On that film, two people standing near the end zone to the right of the Chippewas’ bench were synchronizing their clapping with the clapping of the opponent.
“I couldn’t even tell you who they were playing, funniest damn thing. Two college kids doing it, that was funny,’’ Ferentz said.
Drawn back around to the topic at hand, Ferentz said he understood the concern if a player on the field had been mimicking the clapping.
“But what are we talking about? The next thing you know, we’re going to be treating this like golf,’’ Ferentz said. “I was going to say tennis, but they do that at tennis. At golf, nobody is able to say anything, right?’’
And after all, Ferentz said, this is football.
“It’s football. Are they OK with how I dressed today? Should I be changing my pants, different shirt? What are we talking about? I’m sorry, I’m distracted right now, totally distracted,’’ Ferentz said.
His football team, however, wasn’t distracted.
“Proud of our guys, I thought they played resilient. Had some ups and downs, not 100 percent perfect, but you expect that in a conference game,’’ Ferentz said. “Most significant thing is the way we finished.’’
