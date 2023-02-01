Ferentz on Iowa's offensive woes: 'We own it'

IOWA CITY – Kirk Ferentz believes performance, not personnel changes are the answer to the Iowa football team’s offensive inadequacies.

Acknowledging issues that impacted production last season, Ferentz said Wednesday he anticipates no changes in the Hawkeye coaching staff as Iowa begins working toward the 2023 season.

“Our performance in 2022 was not good enough. The bottom line, offense is about moving the ball consistently and scoring enough points to win,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re all aware of that and we own it.’’

Iowa averaged 18.2 points and 251.6 yards of offense during an 8-5 season, ranking 122nd nationally in scoring offense and 130th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in total offense.

Both rank among as the lowest totals in Ferentz’s 24 seasons as the leader of the Iowa program.

The Iowa coach defended the work of his staff, including offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the head coach’s son.

Ferentz said while Iowa’s offense has struggled the past two seasons with Brian Ferentz as its coordinator, the Hawkeyes have put more points on the board and collected more yards during the previous four seasons he oversaw Iowa’s offense.

“His first year as coordinator we averaged 29 points a game and that put us in a good position,’’ Ferentz said. “We can and we will get better. I think we’ve got the right guys, the right players and coaches to make that happen.’’

Ferentz said experience tells him this is the right path to follow at this time.

“We’ve had years like this. It’s not much fun,’’ he said, pointing to 2008 and 2014 as examples of offensively-challenged seasons. “We’ve rallied back and fixed it. I’m optimistic. I think we know the causes.’’

He pointed out that during Brian Ferentz’s tenure when Iowa has scored 24 points in a game, the Hawkeyes’ record is 55-3.

That is the type of improvement Ferentz is looking for from a program that ranks third in the Big Ten in victories over the past five years behind only Ohio State and Michigan.

He does not envision an offense that looks “radically different’’ from what Iowa has put on the field in the past.

Ferentz wants more production in the play-action passing game, something he said will be a byproduct of improved offensive line performance.

He cited that as a starting point for improved offensive play.

“We started up front when we began in ’99 and it is how we build our team on both sides of the ball. Last year, our offensive line was not where it needed to be,’’ Ferentz said, citing multiple injuries that forced a few players onto the field “who were not quite ready.’’

He said those players “are poised to do good things’’ with the experience they have gained.

Ferentz pointed to injuries at the receiver positions, which combined with the line injuries made evaluating Iowa’s quarterback play difficult.

He believes the Hawkeyes have the talent to become more productive on offense, building around strengths at tight end, running back and quarterback as Iowa’s offseason work begins.

“We’re ready to go back to work,’’ Ferentz said.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta, who is Brian Ferentz’s direct supervisor under university policy which prevents family members being supervised by family members, said he met with both Kirk and Brian Ferentz multiple times since Iowa returned from its 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

“My conversations started with Kirk taking ownership in the offensive performance that was not acceptable to anybody involved,’’ Barta said.

Barta described the conversations as ongoing, but said his expectations moving forward have been clearly communicated.

“In Kirk’s case, we have 24 years of data to go on as we evaluate,’’ Barta said. “… We all know that 17 points a game isn’t going to get it done and that hasn’t been the norm since Kirk, Brian and the staff have been here.’’

Ferentz made his comments on the first day of college football’s February signing period.

Iowa announced the signing of five scholarship players and six preferred walk-ons, including Nolan DeLong of Durant.

Including transfers, freshmen on scholarships and walk-ons, the Hawkeyes will welcome 44 new players to the roster this fall, the largest group of newcomers in Ferentz’s tenure.

“When we held our first meeting when classes started a couple of weeks ago, there were 11 newcomers there,’’ Ferentz said

“The last several years we’ve had three to eight newcomers but this year we had two early enrollees, two Iowa natives who transferred in from Iowa Western (Community College) and seven newcomers from four-year schools. That brings a real different dynamic to things.’’