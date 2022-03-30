Ferentz, Petras on same page in new Hawkeye alignment

IOWA CITY – Brian Ferentz doesn’t claim to know every nuance that accompanies lining up under center and making split-second decisions as a quarterback on the Iowa football team.

The Hawkeye offensive coordinator whose resume includes coaching linemen, tight ends and running backs added the responsibility of coaching Iowa quarterbacks to his job description this spring when Ken O’Keefe moved into an off-field role.

Ferentz welcomes the opportunity to learn and believes strongly that it makes perfect sense for the person calling Iowa’s plays to be coaching the player who must execute those plays for the Hawkeyes to succeed.

“I would have told you in 2017 that this is the best way to do it from a communication standpoint,’’ Ferentz said Wednesday.

“But, I can also tell you in 2017 I was very comfortable as I was in ’18, ’19, ’20 and ’21 with Ken doing that because of the trust level. Over the last five years I cannot overstate how much I’ve learned from Ken and how much I appreciate that.’’

Returning starting quarterback Spencer Petras agrees that whoever Iowa’s play caller is should also be coaching quarterbacks.

“If there’s two people in the building that have to be on the same page, it’s the offensive coordinator at the quarterback,’’ Petras said Tuesday. “I think any time there is a degree of separation there, there’s challenges that can be presented.’’

Ferentz was reminded Wednesday that when he became the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator in 2017 following the retirement of Greg Davis he suggested that he wasn’t comfortable coaching quarterbacks at the time because he lacked that experience.

“I’m a lot more comfortable in 2022 than I was in 2017 because I would have been naïve to not keep my eye on the future if you’re talking about being an offensive coordinator,’’ Ferentz said. “Frankly, the last five years was the first time that I’ve ever been around it as a coach on a staff where the play caller was not with the quarterbacks.’’

Petras appreciates both what he has learned from O’Keefe and how Ferentz can help him.

“I loved my time with coach O’Keefe. He’s an outstanding coach,’’ Petras said. “But, I’m excited this is the move we’re making and I think it’s going to be good for our team.’’

Petras said Ferentz has brought his own style to the quarterback room at the Iowa football complex.

“We’ll watch one particular play for 20 minutes, sometimes, in the meeting room to make sure we have a full understanding,’’ Petras said. “It’s more of a deep dive, kind of a slower pace but more in-depth.’’

There is a methodology to it all.

Ferentz said he wants every quarterback in the room – from veterans like Petras and Alex Padilla to a redshirt freshman in Joe Labas going through his first spring practices – to have a full understanding of the plays and schemes that are under the microscope.

He compared it to being a mathematics instructor working in a room that included a student learning basic math, one working on Algebra II and a third studying advanced placement Calculus.

“Everyone is at a different stage … but right now we have the time to help everybody get to the same level of understanding,’’ Ferentz said.

Petras believes he can learn as much as Labas as things are broken down.

“I know the offensive like the back of my hand at this point in my career, but it’s good to have people who have an understanding,’’ Petras said.

And as the architect of the Iowa offense, Ferentz has that understanding.

“At this level, so much of what we do is more schematic teaching,’’ Petras said. “… It’s more of an emphasis on the scheme of everything and there’s no one better in our building of knowing our scheme and how to attack coverage than Brian. It’s not even close.’’

Ferentz said O’Keefe and Jon Budmayr, a former Wisconsin quarterback who coached the position at Wisconsin and Colorado State before joining the Iowa staff this spring as an analyst, have been valuable resources in helping him “get up to speed about the fundamentals of the position.’’

Ferentz isn’t ruffled by critics who suggest that Iowa should have brought in an experienced quarterbacks coach to replace O’Keefe.

“I’m worried about what I’m doing every day and helping this football team, doing my job to the best of my ability and truly and honestly, that is my only concern,’’ he said, adding that criticism has never fueled him.

“I would hope that I don’t need to be motivated by anything but the desire to get our football team to the point where we can be competitive with anyone that we play on our schedule and have chance to win games.’’

For now, Ferentz believes his focus must remain on helping Iowa’s quarterbacks improve.

He discounted the suggestion of discussing ongoing competition at the position, saying it is much too early to make a fair evaluation on Petras, Padilla and Labas.

“What we’re trying to do right now is getting everybody on the same footing,’’ Ferentz said. “We need to get them all ready to play.’’

