Ferentz plans to deal with virus, bowl prep

Although he won’t be there in person this week, Kirk Ferentz appreciates the chance to be involved with the Iowa football team he coaches as the Hawkeyes begin preparations for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
Ferentz tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and does not expect to be allowed to be part of any practices or team activities in person until next Sunday, four days before the Hawkeyes are scheduled to face Missouri in the bowl game.
He does, however, expect to be involved as Iowa prepares for the Tigers.
“I’ll be coaching and doing what I can virtually this week. It will be different. I feel fortunate that I haven’t had much of an issue besides a cough,’’ Ferentz said.
“The cough’s annoying, but it’s subsided a little bit. Hopefully it will stay that way the rest of the way. I know a lot of people haven’t been as fortunate as I have in dealing with this.’’
Ferentz took time Sunday to thank individuals who have wished him well in recent days after it was announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus as part of daily rapid antigen testing the Big Ten requires of all players, coaches and staff members.
The diagnosis was then confirmed through a PCR test and although asymptomatic, Ferentz will remain home until Dec. 27.
In a video conference Sunday, the 65-year-old coach said a cough that was noticeable both during a media session and his weekly radio program last week was something he typically deals with late during the regular season on an annual basis.
“Every year in November, December, and this year, the last couple of weeks, I develop a cough,’’ Ferentz said. “Usually, it’s been (former assistant) Reese Morgan and then me, every year.’’
Saying he was surprised when he tested positive for the coronavirus, Ferentz said his staff is equipped to handle things in his absence and communication throughout the upcoming week will be frequent.
“We will start working on Missouri (on Monday). Our staff will do a tremendous job preparing our guys at practice while I am out,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz said he does not know if other coaches or players may have been exposed to the virus.
Iowa has not practiced since last Tuesday when its game against Michigan was canceled and players and staff have been away from the Hawkeyes’ football facility since that time.
Players were given the chance to spend time with their families if they chose to do so, but Ferentz said they were urged to “use caution’’ about being around others.
The Hawkeyes are scheduled to return Monday and daily antigen testing will resume for everyone in the program.
Ferentz said he will not talk publicly about how much or if there had been any additional COVID-19 spread involving coaches or players.
“We haven’t talked about our COVID situation publicly and if I had my druthers I wouldn’t have announced my situation, but it’s kind of a public information deal,’’ Ferentz said. “As for the rest of the guys, we won’t talking about that.’’
In recent weeks, Ferentz has said he is proud of how well his team has dealt with the virus situation, tightening personal circles for the benefit of the team.
He said while Iowa has “a few bumps along the way,’’ issues with COVID-19 within the program have been minimal.
“We’ve played eight straight games and it would have been nine minus me last weekend,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we can get through the next 10 days.’’
