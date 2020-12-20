Ferentz plans to deal with virus, bowl prep

In a video conference Sunday, the 65-year-old coach said a cough that was noticeable both during a media session and his weekly radio program last week was something he typically deals with late during the regular season on an annual basis.

“Every year in November, December, and this year, the last couple of weeks, I develop a cough,’’ Ferentz said. “Usually, it’s been (former assistant) Reese Morgan and then me, every year.’’

Saying he was surprised when he tested positive for the coronavirus, Ferentz said his staff is equipped to handle things in his absence and communication throughout the upcoming week will be frequent.

“We will start working on Missouri (on Monday). Our staff will do a tremendous job preparing our guys at practice while I am out,’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz said he does not know if other coaches or players may have been exposed to the virus.

Iowa has not practiced since last Tuesday when its game against Michigan was canceled and players and staff have been away from the Hawkeyes’ football facility since that time.

Players were given the chance to spend time with their families if they chose to do so, but Ferentz said they were urged to “use caution’’ about being around others.