Ferentz: QB growth a collaborative endeavor

IOWA CITY – Iowa may return a two-year starter in Spencer Petras and another quarterback with starting experience in Alex Padilla, but coach Kirk Ferentz views spring as a season of growth for both.

The Hawkeyes haven’t had a quarterback finish the season with a completion percentage of 60 percent since C.J. Beathard connected on 61.6 percent of his passes as a junior in 2015.

Shortly after went through the first of its 15 spring practices Wednesday, coach Kirk Ferentz suggested reaching that benchmark and overall growth at quarterback position will be a byproduct of collective offensive improvement.

“The good news is that we feel they’re both capable of playing really good football for us,’’ Ferentz said. “Our goal is to get them to play a little bit better and for everybody around them to help out a little bit more.’’

Ferentz pointed out that Petras worked with a relatively young offensive line and young group of receivers last season.

He said growth there as well as from a pair of running backs in Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams stepping into larger roles can factor into productivity at quarterback.

Ferentz said the running backs gave a “sneak preview’’ of their potential in the Citrus Bowl.

“But can they do it over 12 weeks now? Same thing with the line. Can we tighten things up and not only hold our own, but get an edge on the opponent?’’ Ferentz said. “Those types of things, that’s what we’ll have to do if we want to be a good offensive football team.’’

The 24th-year Iowa coach suggested that help for Iowa quarterbacks extends beyond the confines of the playing field.

With Ken O’Keefe’s move to an off-field role with the program, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will now coach Hawkeye quarterbacks and Jon Budmayr, a former Wisconsin quarterback, quarterback coach and former Colorado State offensive coordinator has joined the Iowa staff as an offensive analyst.

“There’s some things we probably can do as coaches to set (the quarterback) up for more success. Play to Spencer’s strengths when he’s in there, and play to Alex’s strengths when he’s in there,’’ Ferentz said.

“Both of those guys have an opportunity to be better players this year and we’ve won with both of them. That’s kind of exciting, but I also know this, we have to help them more.’’

Ferentz said coaches are anxious to get their first spring look at Labas, but conceded that Petras and Padilla have a “real distinct advantage’’ at this point because of their experience.

“He’s in a little different category as far as the learning process,’’ Ferentz said. “It will be interesting for us to watch how much he can pick up and how fast he can pick things up in 15 days. Both Alex and Spencer have a bit of an edge there, they’ve played.’’

They all will be working with a new position coach in Brian Ferentz, who most recently coached tight ends in addition to his role as Iowa’s offensive coordinator.

Kirk Ferentz said pairing coaching quarterbacks with the coordinator’s role – something that happened at Iowa with O’Keefe from 2000-11 and Greg Davis from 2012-16 – made “perfect sense’’ for a number of reasons.

“I thought (Brian Ferentz) was in the best position to handle that role at this point,’’ Kirk Ferentz said. “I think the bigger hope is that he’ll help us add to our efficiency and proficiency offensively. That’s the thinking behind it.’’

Kirk Ferentz believes Brian Ferentz is more than capable of learning the position-specific details he needs to understand to coach quarterback, saying he has benefited from his experience with O’Keefe since his return to the staff from the NFL following Davis’ retirement.

“You learn things. You study things. You visit with people who really are experts and that’s how you learn. That’s how you grow,’’ Kirk Ferentz said.

“He’ll make mistakes just like I’ll make mistakes every day. He’ll make them, too, but I’m pretty sure he’ll try to fix them.’’

That will take place as Iowa quarterbacks compete this spring and Kirk Ferentz wants good competition between Petras, Padilla and Labas.

“Everybody’s out there competing now,’’ he said. “We’ll ride it out, see where it all goes and we will get it figured out. The good news is that we have guys who are totally capable.’’

