IOWA CITY — It’s not unusual for older reserves or relative newcomers to turn in surprise performances during Iowa’s annual spring public practice.

The format typically provides ample opportunities for what coach Kirk Ferentz likes to call “good stories" to begin to develop in that public setting.

Saturday at Kinnick Stadium where the temperature failed to reach 40 and occasional snowflakes fell, the field was full of those players out of necessity.

A number of returning regulars missed all or most of the 90-minute practice that concluded the Hawkeyes’ 15 spring practice sessions.

That’s been a common situation this spring, but Ferentz believes he has seen growth in final workouts.

“We are a new team. There is no question about that," said Ferentz, preparing for his 25th season as Iowa’s coach. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, a lot of leadership void to fill. We’re hardly a finished product right now, but I do think we have improved the past couple weeks."

In addition to limited participation by defensive end Joe Evans and quarterback Cade McNamara, 10 Hawkeyes, five of those starters, did not take the field.

Starting defensive linemen Logan Lee and Noah Shannon, both coming off of surgery, sat out as did offensive linemen Mason Richman and Connor Colby and receiver Nico Ragaini.

Reserve defensive tackle Yahya Black, offensive lineman Michael Myslinski and receiver Jacob Bostick sat out as did two players who joined Iowa from the transfer portal, offensive lineman Daijon Parker and receiver Seth Anderson.

Lining up: Offensive line is an area where Iowa has had limited depth all spring because of injuries.

The Hawkeyes started with eight healthy linemen, were down to seven one practice into it after Parker was injured and slowly grew the number as things progressed.

A healthy finish by Beau Stephens and Gennings Dunker has been beneficial.

“They’ve missed so much time but Beau was out there every day and when Gennings got back, he was able to go for three weeks. You see those guys growing," Ferentz said. “That’s what they need, to be on the field practicing."

Ferentz believes Iowa’s offensive line is making the type of progress he wants to see.

“Still potential for a lot of growth up there, but I think we’re closer to being where we’d like to be," Ferentz said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re closer."

Perfect feet: Punter Tory Taylor got in some work as a holder Saturday and had a view of a perfect day for kickers Drew Stevens and Aaron Blom.

The pair who struggled mightily in a spring practice a year ago played in 40 miles-per-hour winds were a perfect 12-for-12 Saturday.

“They’re doing a great job and have all spring," Taylor said.

Taylor’s emphasis this spring has been on improved timing and placement of his holds.

“I think it has been a good spring for me," he said. “It’s something I needed to focus on."

Building on ’22: Defensive end Deontae Craig finished with 6.5 sacks last season for Iowa but expects more from himself as part of a defensive front which returns six players from its top eight a year ago.

“Last year was a good year, but it doesn’t mean a thing now," Craig said. “Coach (Kelvin) Bell and coach (Phil) Parker say that all the time. This is 2023. This is a new year. We have to earn it all over again and that is the approach."

Craig said sophomore Jeremiah Pittman has shown significant improvement this spring.

“He’s got it going," Craig said. “He’s worked hard since he got here and it’s starting to show."

Large role: Hayden Large transferred to Iowa at semester as a walk-on after playing tight end at Dordt.

Following an injury that Ferentz said “probably" has ended the prospect of Eli Miller playing this season, Large is now a fullback.

“All of a sudden we’ve got a void there. Hayden was doing okay at tight end, but give him a shot and it seems like has a feel for it," Ferentz said. “Right now I think he can really factor into this whole thing. Funny how you stumble into things sometimes. Great young man, enthused about being here."

Large caught a 13-yard pass thrown by Joe Labas during Saturday’s 11-on-11 portion of practice.

Another former tight end is lining up on the offensive line now. Kyson Van Vugt, a redshirt freshman from Sioux Center, Iowa, made the move this spring as well.

Still searching: Ferentz said Iowa will continue to search the transfer portal in upcoming days and weeks to help address remaining needs for the 2023 season.

He said the Hawkeyes have needs to add additional game-ready talent at receiver and cornerback positions.

Multitasking: Spencer Petras, still dealing with recovery from shoulder surgery, was on the field Saturday.

He spent most of his day talking with Iowa offensive linemen, a part of how he has contributed this spring.

“He’s kind of helping everybody,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s like a whole brave new world for him, watching those guys a bit, talking with quarterbacks and helping them get the nomenclature down. … It’s good to have him out there. He’s a football guy."

Sullivan sidelined: Ferentz said Saturday that Justice Sullivan, a sophomore linebacker and the son of former Iowa State basketball player Jake Sullivan, will be placed on medical scholarship.

“He has long COVID, one of those rare things," Ferentz said. “Great young guy, just unfortunate for a young guy."

Clark donates: Former Iowa all-American tight end Dallas Clark donated $101,000 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Saturday.

The gift, along with a matching donation to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, was made possible through funds raised by Clark through his participation in the Ironman Championship in Kona, Hawaii.