Ferentz signs extension with Hawkeyes

Kirk Ferentz isn’t going anywhere soon other than back to work.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced Friday that the Hawkeyes’ football coach has signed off on a contract extension that will keep him on the job through the 2029 season.
Now preparing for his 24th season as Iowa’s football coach, Ferentz is the longest-tenured active football coach in the nation.
His new agreement, which he signed on New Year’s Eve and expires on Jan. 31, 2030, replaces a previous 10-year contract which ran through the 2025 season and is designed to quiet retirement talk as Hawkeye coaches recruit.
“Kirk’s consistent leadership and success over 23 years has been amazing and appreciated as he has led our football program in a first-class manner,’’ Barta said in a statement announcing the agreement.
“His success over the past 23 years speaks for itself. He is an asset to the University of Iowa and our athletics department as a whole. The foundation of his program is strong and the future looks bright.’’
Iowa recently completed a 10-4 season, winning the Big Ten West Division title and earning a bowl berth for the 19th time in Ferentz's tenure.
The 2021 team reached the 10-win plateau for the seventh time since Ferentz replaced Hayden Fry in 1999 and just the 10th time in school history.
With just four years remaining on the existing contract and recruiting questions about how long the 66-year-old coach planned to remain on the job, Barta said in November that he planned to visit with Ferentz about a contract extension once the regular season ended.
"We've said we want coach Ferentz to retire as a Hawkeye and we will do what we can to ensure that,'' Barta said.
If he works through the end of the new deal, Ferentz would be 74 years old.
After passing Fry as Iowa career wins leader in 2019, Ferentz currently ranks fourth in Big Ten history with 178 career wins and 110 conference victories.
The Hawkeyes finished the 2021 season ranked 23rd in the final Associated Press poll, the fourth consecutive season Iowa has been ranked in the top 25 and the second-longest streak in program history.
“Over his three decades with Iowa, coach Ferentz has led our football program with tremendous success and integrity, showcasing how athletics can be an enriching experience for our student-athletes and a corridor for many to learn about our remarkable university,’’ University of Iowa president Barb Wilson said in a statement.
“This contract reflects our commitment to Kirk and Mary (Ferentz) as members of our Hawkeye family.’’
Ferentz’s annual compensation in his new contract will be $7 million, including a base salary of $500,000, $5.5 million in supplemental compensation and a $1 million longevity bonus.
The deal also allows Ferentz and members of his staff to continue to be eligible for performance-based bonuses.
Under terms of his previous contract, Ferentz was originally set to be paid $5.93 million in the current fiscal year with a base salary of $5 million and an additional $925,000 in bonuses.
In 2021, Ferentz was one of 13 Big Ten coaches to be have annual compensation packages of at least $4 million per year, with only Maryland's Mike Locksley having a deal valued below that dollar figure.
Ferentz's $5 million base shared the fifth-highest total among Big Ten coaches last season, matching what Nebraska paid Scott Frost.
James Franklin of Penn State was the best-paid Big Ten coach in 2021 at $7 million although Mel Tucker of Michigan State recently agreed to a 10-year, $95 million deal that will top that.
For Ferentz, in both his old and new contracts the dollars are mainly derived from ticket and television revenue. The supplemental compensation includes money Ferentz receives through radio and television agreements, apparel endorsements and compensation for camps.