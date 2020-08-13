Ferentz: Spring season has challenges, can work

For college football players, spring has traditionally been a time for growth.
A chance to allow bodies to recover from the previous season, build strength and even sample new positions have all been a part of the norm.
But these days, nothing seems normal.
That includes the possibility of Big Ten teams playing college football games during the spring semester of 2021 after the fall season was called off this week because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said that is among a “number of options’’ conference officials will consider for each of the seven fall sports impacted by the decision announced Tuesday.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has participated in a number of calls in recent months with other Big Ten coaches and athletic directors, but he said the subject of playing games next spring hasn’t been talked about once.
“All of the focus has been on what can we do to get on the field this fall,’’ Ferentz said. “What’s it going to look like? Is it going to be 10 games, 12 games? We never really had discussion on less than that.’’
With plans for a fall football season scrapped Tuesday by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Ferentz expects to take some time to think about the ramifications of playing both a spring and fall schedule of games in 2021.
“Unfortunately, we have a lot of time to recalibrate, to talk about doing things in an intelligent fashion,’’ he said.
Ferentz believes the dual seasons are a possibility, but could require modifications to the fall season to make it all work.
“I think we can do anything we want, if we do it intelligently,’’ Ferentz said. “We have to look at it as spring and fall combined.’’
He understands Midwestern weather during the first half of the calendar year can be fickle, but points out that playing games in December as part of a delayed fall schedule this year would have been accompanied by some cold Kinnick Stadium experiences as well.
“We play in the Midwest. We’ve played in cold games,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s not the biggest issue in the world.’’
The Iowa coach is more concerned about how playing two seasons in one calendar year would physically impact the players on the Hawkeye roster.
“We would certainly have to alter the way we go about it,’’ Ferentz said. “If this becomes a reality – which right now, that’s the next thing up on the board – the first challenge is to get the guys ready for a spring, to play in the spring.’’
But it doesn’t stop there.
“I don’t think playing in the spring is a huge challenge,’’ Ferentz said. “But then what you do after the spring season has ended, how it pertains to the fall, how you train for that, that is obviously going to look different than it ever looked before.’’
Indiana coach Tom Allen, in a video conference earlier this week, shared those concerns.
“The biggest thing you always try to think about is just the year-round calendar approach you have toward the development of your team and their bodies, the load that they have and the stress level they have on their bodies,’’ he said.
Ferentz said he believes that with sufficient planning and organization it can work.
“If it’s given thought and done in a smart way, for sure it can be done,’’ Ferentz said. “There’s got to be an answer for that.’’
He also suspects that the Hawkeye roster for a spring season would have a different look from the one Iowa had been working with in preparation for its fall schedule.
Seniors and underclassmen regarded as potential NFL draft selections might choose to forgo the spring season to prepare for the potential next step in their careers.
Others might choose to opt out or redshirt during the spring season, not wanting to deal with the rigors of two competitive seasons in a shortened period of time.
There could also be additions to the roster.
If players from a new recruiting class opted to enroll early, some could look at the possibility of competing in the spring and it remains undetermined how all of that would impact their eligibility moving forward.
“A lot of questions,’’ Ferentz said. “I’m sure some of those things will start to sort themselves out in upcoming weeks.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!