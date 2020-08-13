Ferentz: Spring season has challenges, can work

“I don’t think playing in the spring is a huge challenge,’’ Ferentz said. “But then what you do after the spring season has ended, how it pertains to the fall, how you train for that, that is obviously going to look different than it ever looked before.’’

Indiana coach Tom Allen, in a video conference earlier this week, shared those concerns.

“The biggest thing you always try to think about is just the year-round calendar approach you have toward the development of your team and their bodies, the load that they have and the stress level they have on their bodies,’’ he said.

Ferentz said he believes that with sufficient planning and organization it can work.

“If it’s given thought and done in a smart way, for sure it can be done,’’ Ferentz said. “There’s got to be an answer for that.’’

He also suspects that the Hawkeye roster for a spring season would have a different look from the one Iowa had been working with in preparation for its fall schedule.

Seniors and underclassmen regarded as potential NFL draft selections might choose to forgo the spring season to prepare for the potential next step in their careers.