Fetterer thrives in multiple roles for Scots

Riley Fetterer has helped the Monmouth College football team move the ball in about every way imaginable.

This season, the senior who starred at Rockridge High School has completed over 68% of his passes as a quarterback, he’s third on the team in rushing while lining up at running back and he has been used as a slot receiver where he is sixth on the team in receptions.

He has played all three positions in the same game multiple times this season for the Scots, who take a 6-2 record and a 6-1 league record into Saturday’s 1 p.m. home finale against Midwest Conference leader Ripon.

“It’s been kind of fun playing different positions like that,’’ Fetterer said. “It’s not something I ever anticipated doing, but it’s been good to help the team.’’

A three-sport standout for Rockridge, Fetterer actually arrived at Monmouth to play baseball.

He spent his first two years concentrating on that sport before Scots coach Chad Braun convinced him to put on the pads again a year ago as a junior.

“I’ve known coach Braun since high school and whenever I’d run into him in the athletic complex he kept telling me I ought to give football another try,’’ Fetterer said. “Eventually, I told him I’d think it over and after putting some thought to it I decided to play football again.’’

He returned to the field in 2021 and saw action in eight games for the Scots, passing for 614 yards and three touchdowns while strictly lining up behind center.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Fetterer continues to spend nearly all of his time in practice at quarterback and has shared that role with another senior, Carter Boyer.

Fetterer has had his moments at quarterback this season, completing 54 of 79 passes for 620 yards.

He completed 17 of 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the Scots’ 51-20 win over Illinois College on Sept. 17.

Two weeks later, he connected on all 10 of his pass attempts for 126 yards and one score in a win over Lawrence, a 10-of-10 outing matched by Boyer in Monmouth’s 62-6 homecoming rout.

“That was a pretty exciting day, two quarterbacks completing 100 percent of their passes and having it all going like that,’’ Fetterer said. “It’s been a rewarding season in a lot of ways.’’

That extends beyond the contributions Fetterer has made with his arm.

Only two Scots have rushed for more than the 157 yards Fetterer has gained on the ground in 29 carries as a running back and he has averaged a gain of 4.6 yards on his seven receptions.

While Fetterer likes being at the controls of the offense from the quarterback position, he has been willing to help the Scots in multiple roles as needed this season.

“It’s good to know that the coaches trust me to move to those other spots and execute whatever I’m asked to do,’’ Fetterer said. “I think my time at quarterback prepared me well. I understand what is supposed to happen when I line up at running back or in the slot. It’s a little unique, but it is something that has been a little rewarding, too, just to help that way.’’

His willingness to do that has helped the Scots as they’ve worked toward a chance to play for a share of the conference lead this week.

“Our offense as a whole has played pretty good football this season,’’ Fetterer said. “From the line to the quarterback, to the receivers and running backs, we’ve played together and the chemistry has been good.’’

Fetterer has an additional year of eligibility available to use but currently plans to call it a career when the Monmouth season comes to an end.

He had an internship at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport last summer and is on schedule to earn his undergraduate degree in biochemistry in May.

Fetterer plans to begin graduate school next fall, entering the physician assistant program at St. Ambrose University.

“I’ve had a great experience here at Monmouth, playing baseball and football and getting a great education,’’ he said. “Both sports are a big time commitment in college, but with football, I’ve had more of a set schedule from one week to the next which has worked well for me.’’

And two years into his return to football, that decision has worked for Fetterer as well.

“I think it was the right decision for me at the right time,’’ Fetterer said. “It was something I needed to do. After having shoulder surgery my senior year at Rockridge, I didn’t know if I would be able to come back to football, but I’m glad I gave it a chance. It’s been a rewarding decision, something I’ll always remember.’’