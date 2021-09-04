'Field general' Petras controls Hawkeye effort

IOWA CITY — In working with quarterback Spencer Petras during Saturday’s 34-6 win over Indiana, Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta saw a veteran player compete under center.
"Spencer was our field general today. He saw the field really well and delivered some great balls," LaPorta said. "It starts with the offensive line. They did a good job, executed at a high level. I reaped the benefit of a lot of my teammate."
LaPorta was one of six Hawkeyes to catch passes thrown by Petras, grabbing five for 83 yards and gaining a team-leading 28 yards after the reception.
Petras connected on 13-of-27 passes for 145 yards while leading Iowa to its seventh consecutive victory since starting his career 0-2 a year ago.
Coach Kirk Ferentz believes Petras is competing with more confidence based on past success and his offseason work.
"He’s played through the highs and lows and he will have more ahead," Ferentz said. "He has a tough job, plays a tough position. You can see the growth and feel it. I think all of us have confidence in him."
Takeaways: Iowa lost a pair of fumbles Saturday, both on drops by running backs.
In addition to combining for 143 of the Hawkeyes’ 158 rushing yards, Tyler Goodson and Ivory Kelly-Martin each fumbled once.
"Ivory has been out for a while so I think that is part of it, and we’re careful about tackling experienced guys in practice during scrimmages," Ferentz said. "We don’t tackle a lot live anyway and we had two in last year’s opener, too."
Twice as nice: Riley Moss’ two interceptions returned for touchdowns were the first in the same game by an Iowa defensive back since 2017.
Josh Jackson returned a pair of picks for scores in a 38-14 loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 11, 2017, running interceptions back 43 and 52 yards.
The second and third pick sixes of Moss’ career came from 30 and 55 yards.
Iowa has now had at least one interception returned for a touchdown in 14 consecutive seasons and in 19 of the last 21 years.
Fresh faces: Three true freshmen were among the 10 offensive linemen who warmed up with Iowa’s top two lines during Saturday’s pregame.
Redshirt freshman Mason Richman, moving in front of junior Jack Plumb, made the start at left tackle on a front five that included junior Cody Ince at left guard, junior Tyler Linderbaum at center and two sophomores on the right side, Justin Britt at guard and Nick DeJong at tackle.
Kirk Ferentz said Richman’s performance in practice over the past week led to the starting opportunity.
“The thing that has impressed me during camp was if he had a tough day and (defensive end Zach) VanValkenburg gave him fits, he would come out the next day and take the challenge," Ferentz said.
Plumb lined up with a second team that included true freshmen Beau Stephens, Michael Myslinski, Connor Colby and redshirt freshman Tyler Elsbury from left to right.
Lee starts: Logan Lee, a sophomore defensive tackle from Orion, made the first start of his career Saturday.
Lee finished with three assists on tackles while starting in a front four that also included Noah Shannon at tackle and John Waggoner and VanValkenburg at the end positions.
Yahya Black rotated with Lee and Shannon at the tackle positions.
Return to action: Charlie Jones stepped into Iowa’s kick return role filled in recent seasons by Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
The job was one of the last to be filled, with no starter announced early in the week and Tyler Goodson, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Ivory Kelly-Martin and Arland Bruce IV fielding kicks pregame.
Jones averaged 28.5 yards on the two kicks he returned Saturday in addition to averaging 9.3 yards on three punt returns.
Veteran play: There were two things that stood out in Ferentz’s initial thoughts about Iowa’s performance Saturday and the first had a lot to do with the Hawkeyes’ most experienced players.
"Our older guys did what we needed them to do. They really played good football and led our team," Ferentz said.
"The other aspect, pleased with the young guys. Between (Indiana receiver Ty Fryfogle) and the youth of our guys up front, those things were keeping me up at night a bit. I’m anxious to see the film, see how they looked technically, but from the sideline it looked like we held our own on both sides and that gave us a chance to play good football."
Milestone: Saturday marked the start of the 25th season of work by Iowa radio broadcasters Gary Dolphin and Ed Podolak on the Hawkeye Radio Network.
It also marked the first time in 19 seasons that Jim Albracht did not host the radio’s pregame show. Albracht, a longtime Quad-Cities broadcaster, retired from that role earlier this summer.