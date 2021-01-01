Fiesta Bowl is Purdy's dream come true

“I came here for a reason, to help get this program going with coach Campbell and everybody,” Purdy said. “And so to be able to get to a New Year's Six bowl, for me is pretty astonishing and it feels great. But we still have to go there and win the game. The goal is not just to get there.

“Being able to look back on it is very special, for sure.”

Purdy is well aware that going back home for the Fiesta Bowl will be a surreal experience.

“I already know I'm going to have goosebumps going into that game, just being on the bus with my team,” Purdy said. “I'm just going to be so excited to have the team I play college football with to go back to my home state and accomplish this goal, all of us set together.

“That's what I'm most excited about. When we take that exit going into the stadium, I'm going to have just a bunch of memories of being in that stadium, watching games.”

Purdy believes the Cyclones are well equipped to accomplish their goal.

“We've done remarkable things,” Purdy said. “I think we really are like the true definition of what a team looks like. We have some key players who are really good and everything, but we play as a team — the offense, defense and special teams.