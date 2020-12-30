Fiesta Bowl: Quarterbacks Purdy, Shough return to their Arizona roots

They met four times in high school with Purdy and the Pumas winning each time — two by the scores of 65-63 and 63-60.

“I remember just going out and really whoever had the ball last was going to win,” Purdy said.

The two quarterbacks left the Valley of the Sun after their high school careers, but still work out together in the offseason and keep in touch between games.

Shough was rated as the No. 1 recruit in Arizona by the 247Sports composite in the 2018 class. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound quarterback chose to play at Oregon and, after a redshirt season in 2018, spent the 2019 season as Justin Herbert's backup.

Given the chance to run the team himself, Shough shined in 2020. He completed 63% of his passes for 1,480 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions in six games. He led the Ducks (4-2) to their second straight Pac-12 Championship and New Year's Six bowl after winning the 2020 Rose Bowl.

“Tyler has developed nicely throughout the season,” Ducks offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead said. “The past couple of games there’s some things we need to clean up and get better. You don’t want to get lost in the shuffle. He’s a first-year starting quarterback in a Power Five school in a brand new offense.”