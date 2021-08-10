"Fifth is just not where we see ourselves finishing": UNI football looks to exceed expectations

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI Panthers are used to being picked to finish closer to fifth in the country than fifth in the conference.

But that’s where Northern Iowa sits in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll after going 3-4 during a tumultuous COVID-impacted spring schedule.

The Panthers are ranked No. 21 nationally in the FCS while playing in a loaded conference that includes perennial powerhouse North Dakota State and returning national runner-up South Dakota State.

A UNI team that lost four games by a total of 15 points returns all 22 starters and is ready to make a run at a conference title.

And maybe something even bigger.

“Being picked fifth, it definitely feels like a little bit of a shot at our team,” wide receiver Logan Wolf said during the team’s annual media day Tuesday. “We didn’t perform as well as we needed to in the spring. We need to come out with a lot of fire and be better than we were.

“We’re playing in the toughest conference in the country. If we can win our league, which I know we can, we can win a national championship.”

Mark Farley begins his 21st season as UNI head coach and calls it a new era for college football.