Fighting Bees 'built' for unique season

Piles of snow may surround the green patch of turf where the St. Ambrose football team practices, but as Saturday’s season opener approaches it all feels like home for the Fighting Bees.
From a power-based rushing attack working behind a veteran offensive line to an experienced defense built to stop the run, the structure matches the potential playing conditions and St. Ambrose players like the possibilities.
“We’re built for this,’’ senior defensive lineman Ryan Zitkus said.
Coach Mike Magistrelli’s 14th St. Ambrose team begins its regular game-week practice routine today, working toward a 3 p.m. season opener Saturday at Roosevelt.
The match-up is the first of nine games over the next 10 weeks for the Fighting Bees, who will join their peers in the Mid-States Football Association chasing NAIA playoff berths in a season shifted from fall to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For everybody and especially for the seniors on this team, this season means a lot,’’ senior linebacker Liam Kelly said. “We’re out here together, getting ready to play a season that we weren’t sure would happen. We want to make the most of it.’’
Magistrelli likes the way the team has approached everything since COVID-19 interrupted business as usual for the Fighting Bees nearly a year ago.
First, spring practices were canceled.
Then, the fall season was first put on hold, then delayed until the spring semester.
That necessitated starting practices in mid-January and dealing with winter weather has altered a few things. When temperatures drop to certain levels, the practice schedule includes required breaks that sends the team indoors to warm up before an outdoor workout resumes.
“Things have gone extremely well and I think the players have had a lot to do with it,’’ Magistrelli said. “The university has done a great job of clearing the field when needed and the players, they’ve handled it all well. We have a pretty veteran team and right now, they’re just itching to play.’’
The NAIA did allow teams practice during the fall semester and Magistrelli followed plans that would traditionally have been used during spring practices.
The series of workouts gave coaches time to implement the offense and defense for the upcoming season, blend in new personnel and a scrimmage against Ellsworth Community College during the last practice in the fall provided a welcomed taste of outside competition.
“Fall ball really helped us. With everything going on, it was good be out on the field working,’’ senior defensive back Griffin Zajac said. “It helped us put everything together and when we came back (in January), we picked up where we left off. We’re excited to get things started.’’
Some of that excitement centers around the potential Fighting Bees see as they work to build off of a 4-2 record and share of second place in the Midwest League of the Mid-States Football Association during a 4-5 season in 2019.
St. Ambrose will build around an experienced defense that returns four starters who received all-conference honors, linemen Bernard Buhake and Zitkus, Ethan Miebach at linebacker and Zajac in the secondary.
Kelly at a linebacker spot and Vince Shaw in the defensive backfield provide additional starting experience the Bees are building around.
“We have so many guys back, when we got back on the field it was like we picked up where we left off,’’ said the 6-foot-7, 245-pound Buhake, whose 37 tackles in six games in 2019 included eight tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. “We’re all on the same page. I think we can do good things.’’
They’re also helping the St. Ambrose offense progress as a now-healthy John Benckendorf returns at quarterback after missing the latter part of the 2019 season because of injury.
He’ll line up behind a line that returns three starters, center Caleb Osborn, guard Jett Schmitt and tackle Dylan Souza and a fourth player who saw considerable snaps in tackle Brian Ciciura.
“Those offensive guys up front, they’ve definitely improved,’’ Zitkus said. “Going up against them every day, you see it. They’ve put in the work over the past year and it’s about to pay off.’’
Magistrelli senses that improvement as well.
Benckendorf, a 6-2, 220-pound junior from Streator, Ill., brings physical strength and a running threat to the quarterback position.
Depth at the skill positions will allow the Fighting Bees to spread the ball around.
“We have a number of running backs and receivers who are going to be able to help our offense,’’ Magistrelli said. “Our backs are for the most part physical backs who are similar in style and we have a decent number of receivers with experience. I look around and I see a lot of players who can help us.’’
Brandon Baalman, T’Nahleg Hall, Garret Tiarks, Trent Nunn and Ray Bouye are expected to be among Fighting Bees leaders in the backfield.
The Fighting Bees return two starting receivers in J.D. Villafuerte and Blake Wittman, a group that will be complemented initially by Yemi Ward, Hunter Thompson and Tom Macari.
“Starting with the offensive line, we have the guys who are going to let us do what we like to do, ground and pound,’’ Benckendorf said. “That’s going to help set us up to sprint out and do some good things in play action. I like the way the offense is coming together.’’
Equally important, Benckendorf likes the way the Fighting Bees have come together as a team.
“Everybody has sacrificed a lot to make sure we could have a season and I think that has brought us closer together,’’ Benckendorf said
“Guys made individual sacrifices for the good of the group. That speaks to how much this means to all of us. We can’t wait to get back on the field.’’