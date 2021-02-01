Fighting Bees 'built' for unique season

First, spring practices were canceled.

Then, the fall season was first put on hold, then delayed until the spring semester.

That necessitated starting practices in mid-January and dealing with winter weather has altered a few things. When temperatures drop to certain levels, the practice schedule includes required breaks that sends the team indoors to warm up before an outdoor workout resumes.

“Things have gone extremely well and I think the players have had a lot to do with it,’’ Magistrelli said. “The university has done a great job of clearing the field when needed and the players, they’ve handled it all well. We have a pretty veteran team and right now, they’re just itching to play.’’

The NAIA did allow teams practice during the fall semester and Magistrelli followed plans that would traditionally have been used during spring practices.

The series of workouts gave coaches time to implement the offense and defense for the upcoming season, blend in new personnel and a scrimmage against Ellsworth Community College during the last practice in the fall provided a welcomed taste of outside competition.