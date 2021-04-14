Fighting Bees persevere in 'different' season

“For the next guys in line, this is their time to see who will take the opportunity and seize it,’’ Magistrelli said. “We have some areas where we have starters to replace and across the board, we need to play better. We have some good experience coming back on offense, particularly in the skill spots, and those guys with no spring ball need to work to improve on their own before fall camp begins.’’

With spring football replaced by actual games this year, all of that will get sorted out in fall camp that leads up to a scheduled Aug. 28 opener for the 2021 season against Iowa Wesleyan.

The game is the first of 11 St. Ambrose expects to play this fall, including non-conference games with Iowa Wesleyan and Waldorf prior to a pair of Mid-States crossover games and then division play in its conference.

“Hopefully, we are headed back to more of a typical summer routine,’’ Magistrelli said. “In a normal year, spring ball would last until the end of April but we’re giving our guys a needed break right now. They deserve it.’’

Most of the recruiting work for the incoming 2021 class was completed before the unique spring season started, although Magistrelli said there are a few players currently playing this month in Illinois high school programs that remain on the radar of Bees’ coaches.

“Usually when the season ends, all of the coaches hit the road and recruit, but 95% of that for this class is done. That has been different, too,’’ Magistrelli said. “I think we’re all looking forward to getting back to a more normal routine.’’

