Fighting Bees persevere in 'different' season

Surrounded by his team on a rain-soaked turf at Brady Street Stadium following a season finale that didn’t go as planned, St. Ambrose University football coach Mike Magistrelli told his players to walk away with their heads held high.
“No team in St. Ambrose history has gone through more adversity, has dealt with a more unique season than the one these guys faced,’’ Magistrelli said.
“Throughout it all, they were resilient and they displayed great leadership that I will appreciate about this group for years to come. They simply dealt with whatever came their way.’’
Saturday’s 24-17 loss to 20th-ranked Roosevelt ended a 5-3 spring for the Fighting Bees, completing a season in which St. Ambrose went 1-3 in games against ranked opponents.
But beyond the bottom line, which included a 4-2 finish in the Midwest League of the Mid-States Football Association, the Fighting Bees persevered through a year and season that Magistrelli sums up in one word.
“Different,’’ said the Bees’ 14th-year coach. “Everything about this year was different and this group embraced the opportunity to play in the spring. They wanted a season and while it didn’t end the way any of us wanted, they can take pride in what they did accomplish.’’
From the extended practices instead of games in the fall to preseason workouts on a 25-degree January day on a field surrounded by snow to an opening game that kicked off on a 12-degree afternoon in early February, the Fighting Bees coped.
From following a 1-2 start with a four-game win streak culminating in the program’s first win over traditional Mid-States football power St. Xavier since 2017, St. Ambrose players progressed throughout the season.
The 17-10 road victory over the 18th-ranked opponent on March 27 was notable for another reason as well. It was the 86th win for Magistrelli as the Bees’ coach, moving him past Todd Sturdy as the winningest coach in program history.
Magistrelli credits the leadership displayed by 17 seniors for holding it all together.
Nine of those seniors started last Saturday, including six on the defensive side of the ball where St. Ambrose dominated throughout much of the season. The Fighting Bees finished the season sixth in the country in defending the run, allowing 69.4 yards per game, and were eighth in the NAIA with 26 sacks.
St. Ambrose also recorded 24 takeaways but valued the football on offense, finishing seventh in the nation in turnover margin.
“We’re going to lose some guys who have played good football for St. Ambrose for a number years, guys whose contributions we are going to miss,’’ Magistrelli said.
Those losses will create opportunities, particularly on defense where the Bees will work to replace two linemen, two linebackers and two defensive backs from the lineup in the season finale.
“For the next guys in line, this is their time to see who will take the opportunity and seize it,’’ Magistrelli said. “We have some areas where we have starters to replace and across the board, we need to play better. We have some good experience coming back on offense, particularly in the skill spots, and those guys with no spring ball need to work to improve on their own before fall camp begins.’’
With spring football replaced by actual games this year, all of that will get sorted out in fall camp that leads up to a scheduled Aug. 28 opener for the 2021 season against Iowa Wesleyan.
The game is the first of 11 St. Ambrose expects to play this fall, including non-conference games with Iowa Wesleyan and Waldorf prior to a pair of Mid-States crossover games and then division play in its conference.
“Hopefully, we are headed back to more of a typical summer routine,’’ Magistrelli said. “In a normal year, spring ball would last until the end of April but we’re giving our guys a needed break right now. They deserve it.’’
Most of the recruiting work for the incoming 2021 class was completed before the unique spring season started, although Magistrelli said there are a few players currently playing this month in Illinois high school programs that remain on the radar of Bees’ coaches.
“Usually when the season ends, all of the coaches hit the road and recruit, but 95% of that for this class is done. That has been different, too,’’ Magistrelli said. “I think we’re all looking forward to getting back to a more normal routine.’’