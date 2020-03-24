Fighting Illini deal with canceled spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hansen is now taking online classes from his family’s home in Tarpon Springs, Fla., finding room to work out there and running on neighborhood streets.

"The biggest thing right now is that each individual has to hold themselves accountable right now," Kramer said. "We’re apart, but we’re still a team and we do what we can to stay in touch with each other."

Kramer and Hansen said Illinois staff members have done a good job of communicating with Illini players since the decision was made to scrap spring plans.

Position coaches communicate regularly with their players, and strength coaches have provided individualized workouts based on each player’s situation given that some might have access to weights while others may not.

Nutritionists and athletic academic personnel remain in contact as well.

For veteran players on the Illinois roster, spring football provides a time for additional reps on the practice field, a chance to refine technique.

"You get a ton of reps on specific drills in the spring," Hansen said. "I’m mostly disappointed for the younger dudes. Spring is such a good chance for them to try to put themselves into the rotation heading into fall camp. They’ll miss that."