Fillip among finalists for SAU football post

When the calendar flips to 2022 in a few days, it will lead to an active week on the St. Ambrose University campus in regards to filling the vacant football head coaching position.

SAU athletic director Mike Holmes said Wednesday that a field of 90-plus candidates interested in the position has been narrowed to five finalists. Those five, including current SAU defensive coordinator Vince Fillip, will be on campus beginning Jan. 3 for in-person interviews.

Holmes did not divulge the names of those five finalists, but said he was impressed by the pool of candidates interested in filling the position left open by Mike Magistrelli's November resignation.

“In our applicant pool, we had quite a bit of head coaching experience that came through there,” Holmes said. “We had, obviously, a lot of coordinators. I think of the 90-plus applicants we had, we were very happy with the experience and background; we have guys associated with all levels of football from Division I to NAIA head coaches.

“It was a pretty attractive field and clearly Ambrose is a desirable job, which is good to see.”