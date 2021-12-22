Fillip among finalists for SAU football post

When the calendar flips to 2022 in a few days, it will lead to an active week on the St. Ambrose University campus in regards to filling the vacant football head coaching position.
SAU athletic director Mike Holmes said Wednesday that a field of 90-plus candidates interested in the position has been narrowed to five finalists. Those five, including current SAU defensive coordinator Vince Fillip, will be on campus beginning Jan. 3 for in-person interviews.
Holmes did not divulge the names of those five finalists, but said he was impressed by the pool of candidates interested in filling the position left open by Mike Magistrelli's November resignation.
“In our applicant pool, we had quite a bit of head coaching experience that came through there,” Holmes said. “We had, obviously, a lot of coordinators. I think of the 90-plus applicants we had, we were very happy with the experience and background; we have guys associated with all levels of football from Division I to NAIA head coaches.
“It was a pretty attractive field and clearly Ambrose is a desirable job, which is good to see.”
Holmes did say that the five finalists are either head coaches or coordinators. He would not confirm if anyone previously associated with the program or if anyone with a Quad-Cities background was among those finalists.
Fillip, just back from Florida after coaching in a high school all-star game, confirmed he is one of the five finalists to be interviewing in January.
Holmes said that after those interviews, the hiring committee will meet to determine who will get an offer.
“We hope we get an acceptance and get it going,” he said. “We want to make sure we get somebody in the driver's seat here so we can keep our recruiting going. Players are going to want to know what is going on, so we want to move kind of quickly on what we're doing.”