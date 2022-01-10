Fillipp takes over St. Ambrose football program

Vince Fillipp admitted that he had no grand plan or timetable to work his way up the coaching ranks.
On Monday, the 35-year-old reached a major milestone as he was introduced for the first time as a head coach.
Named the 22nd head coach in St. Ambrose University football history, the Cary, Ill., native replaces Mike Magistrelli, who resigned in November after 15 seasons as head coach and the most coaching victories in school history.
“It’s definitely in the back of your mind as you progress in your career,” Fillipp said. “I was a position coach and I’m thinking ‘I’m never going to be a coordinator; this is the best.’ Then I’m a coordinator and thinking ‘I’ll never be a head coach; this is the best.’”
His thinking progressed to the point where head coach was finally added to his resume and did so at a place where his collegiate experience began as a player in the fall of 2005 and his coaching experience began in 2009.
“I feel really good and I feel ready,” Fillipp said of the new responsibilities. “Obviously with this being my first time being a head coach, there are going to be challenges. But I consider myself a good problem-solver, so we will figure that stuff out as we go.”
Fillipp was introduced in front of a gathering of fellow head coaches and athletic department personnel, taking individual congratulations from each following the 20-minute event inside the school’s new rec center.
Named the program’s associate head coach last fall to go with defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator titles, Fillipp was one of five candidates interviewed for the head coaching vacancy last week.
SAU athletic director Mike Holmes gushed about Fillipp’s performance and how he conducted himself with the school’s search committee and the intense process that each of the five finalists went through last week during their day-long interviews.
“… Our winning candidate essentially had to impress a lot of people on this campus to be named here today,” Holmes said.
“I will tell you that the competition was incredible. We had some head coaches in the NAIA who were part of our finalists group. We had coordinators at the Division I level part of our finalist group.
“You didn’t just walk into this job if you got it and that’s who we’re here to announce today. He had to really conduct himself with distinction with all of those groups to be named here today.”
Fillip thought one thing that helped him was “being a St. Ambrose guy,” said the 2008 NAIA All-American defensive lineman.
With the announcement making his title official, not much will change for Fillipp and the remaining staff that he said he plans to retain from the fall.
Even while the school was without a head coach for the 41 days, Fillipp said that he and the the staff kept recruiting and conducting business as usual in doing the usual off-season work.
Another task that will be among his top priorities will be to add to the staff where needed. Fillipp admitted he wasn’t sure if he would retain defensive coordinator responsibilities or find a replacement so he could be in position to better oversee the entire program.
A new offensive coordinator will also need to be named as Magistrelli handled play-calling duties during last fall’s 4-7 campaign.
“All things are on the table at this point,” Fillipp said of naming his staff. “I have a lot of really, really good people in this industry I’m able to contact and bounce things off of.”
As of Monday afternoon’s announcement, Fillipp said that he had yet to talk with his returning players, but said he planned a web meeting with them "as soon as possible."
“I want to thank our players. We have a group of unbelievable young men — really, really good kids,” Fillipp said. “They make my job easy to come to work. They do a tremendous job in the classroom.”
Fillipp was anxious to get his regime started and focus on football, saying he thought the program was close to being at a competitive level again
“I don’t think there are a ton of things that we drastically have to change,” he said. “We’re going to take the things that we’re good at and take some things that we see some opportunity to be a better football team on the field.”
Which is where he can’t wait to be with his team.
“I’m really, really excited,” Fillipp said. “I can’t wait to get out of this suit and be able to go to work and do my job in the new era of St. Ambrose football.”