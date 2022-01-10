Fillipp takes over St. Ambrose football program

With the announcement making his title official, not much will change for Fillipp and the remaining staff that he said he plans to retain from the fall.

Even while the school was without a head coach for the 41 days, Fillipp said that he and the the staff kept recruiting and conducting business as usual in doing the usual off-season work.

Another task that will be among his top priorities will be to add to the staff where needed. Fillipp admitted he wasn’t sure if he would retain defensive coordinator responsibilities or find a replacement so he could be in position to better oversee the entire program.

A new offensive coordinator will also need to be named as Magistrelli handled play-calling duties during last fall’s 4-7 campaign.

“All things are on the table at this point,” Fillipp said of naming his staff. “I have a lot of really, really good people in this industry I’m able to contact and bounce things off of.”

As of Monday afternoon’s announcement, Fillipp said that he had yet to talk with his returning players, but said he planned a web meeting with them "as soon as possible."