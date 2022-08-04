Five questions the Hawkeyes must answer

Iowa opened fall football camp Wednesday and questions remain as Kirk Ferentz begins his 24th season as the Hawkeyes’ coach.

Working toward a sold-out Sept. 3 season opener against South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes enter camp seeking answers to these five big questions:

1. Who will catch on at receiver?

Iowa has no shortage of questions and answers at the skill positions on offense.

Incumbent Spencer Petras and back-up Alex Padilla open fall camp 1-2 at quarterback, where competition is ongoing between two players with starting experience.

Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams appear positioned as the top two options at running back following the early exit of Tyler Goodson.

Iowa returns experience in Sam LaPorta at tight end and Monte Pottebaum at fullback.

Three receivers, senior Nico Ragaini and sophomores Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce, are back after combining for 69 receptions last season but the Hawkeyes have needs for other options.

But, Goodson and Purdue transfers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr. combined for 67 catches in 2021 and their departure creates opportunities for connections in the passing game.

Alec Wick, a redshirt freshman from Iowa City Regina, ascended to a back-up role on the depth chart with his work in the spring and joins a healthy Brody Brecht in providing intriguing options at the onset of camp.

Brecht, who is splitting time between baseball and football, missed the 2021 season after breaking his thumb during a blocking drill in fall camp last year.

2. Who will become the next “good story’’ up front?

Injuries impacted the level of experience and consistency Iowa anticipated from its offensive line last season, providing a young group with an opportunity to grow.

For the Hawkeyes to truly show improvement on offense, the ability of Logan Jones to follow Tyler Linderbaum’s seamless transition from defensive tackle to center will be big.

Tackle Mason Richman and guard Connor Colby both have double-digit start totals on their resumes, but the growth of fifth-year senior Jack Plumb at a tackle spot and sophomore Tyler Elsbury at guard may hold the key to offensive line success.

Plumb has a chance to develop into what Ferentz calls a “good story,’’ needed, timely development of a player in a critical area that helps a position group take that next step forward. The Iowa coach watched Plumb elevate his performance in the spring and believes his on the verge of a breakthrough season.

3. Will Iowa’s pass rush improve?

The Hawkeye defense did a lot of good things a year ago and returns six starters among its front seven.

That gives Iowa an opportunity to improve in one area that would complement the depth and experience the Hawkeyes return on the back end of the defense – an improved pass rush.

Iowa’s defensive linemen have mentioned that repeatedly during recent months as something they are working on, hoping to grow the number of sacks and the level of havoc they can create.

Ends Joe Evans and Lukas Van Ness shared the team lead with seven sacks apiece last season, combining for 14 of the 31 the Hawkeyes had as a team.

Both return this season, with Evans opening camp as a starter at end and Van Ness backing up Noah Shannon at a tackle spot.

Improvement will likely be collaborative endeavor. Sophomores Deontae Craig and Ethan Hurkett are positioned to receive additional snaps.

Craig displayed growth in the spring, benefiting from extra snaps as Evans sat out with an injury. Hurkett has returned to the depth chart after missing the majority of 2021 with a leg injury after a promising start to the season.

4. Who will make “cash’’ count?

Before breaking his collarbone during the first week of camp with the NFL’s New York Giants, Dane Belton displayed why he became so valuable for Iowa in its “cash’’ position on defense.

With Belton’s move to the next level, the Hawkeyes have a need at the hybrid linebacker/safety position that is helping Iowa successfully deal with the spread offenses that have become commonplace.

Sophomore Cooper DeJean may be the answer to the question at the position.

After making an impact during the second half of the season as a true freshman last fall, DeJean tops the depth chart at the cash spot heading into fall camp. He has the strength to play like a linebacker in run defense and is athletic enough to work as a pass defender.

Coaches studied a number of possibilities during the offseason and DeJean, an all-state quarterback as a prep, is built to have the same type of success that Belton delivered at the position.

5. Who will become a consistent kicker?

Over the past five seasons, Iowa has played 17 games decided by six points or less, magnifying the importance of having a reliable placekicker.

Caleb Shudak, Keith Duncan and Miguel Recinos have provided that reliability in recent seasons but Iowa enters fall camp with ongoing competition between kickers who have not attempted a kick in a college game.

Sophomore Aaron Blom and true freshman Drew Stevens fill the top two positions on the depth chart as camp opens. Blom is a walk-on from Oskaloosa, Iowa, while Stevens, a walk-on from North Augusta, S.C., enrolled in January.

Both participated in the spring and neither created separation at the position. Ferentz said the search for consistency will continue in ongoing fall camp competition as both work with returning snapper Luke Elkin.