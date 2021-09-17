Flashes expect to come at Hawkeyes fast

The senior said Iowa will attempt to counter the quick snaps with a continued commitment to the basics that has allowed the Hawkeyes to rank third in the Big Ten in defending the run, allowing 82 yards per game on the ground.

“They like to try and get you out of your gaps and have you second-guessing your assignments,’’ VanValkenburg said. “We have to play fundamental football and be where we need to be to combat that tempo.’’

Linebacker Jack Campbell views fulfilling assignment responsibilities and communication as the keys to dealing with what the Golden Flashes will throw at Iowa.

“It will be a different look, something we haven’t seen yet this year,’’ Campbell said. “We need to stay focused on our jobs, communicate with each other like we have been and be ready to move quickly from one play to the next, no matter what just happened.’’

Ferentz said the Golden Flashes have the talent and experience to make the offense work.

Kent State entered 2021 coming off of back-to-back winning seasons, something the program had not experienced since 1976 and 1977.