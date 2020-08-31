Following COVID rise, Iowa pauses workouts

Iowa will pause workouts for all of its athletics teams until after Labor Day following an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The Iowa athletics department announced Monday that of the 815 tests it administered last week for the coronavirus, 93 positive tests and 722 negative tests were received.

The 11.4-percent positivity rate more than doubles the rate Iowa has reported in recent weeks and mirrors increased numbers in the Iowa City community as students return to campus for the fall semester.

Iowa's athletics department has been testing student-athletes, coaches and staff members as part of return-to-campus protocol since May 29. Since that time, Iowa has reported 176 positive tests, 2,560 negative tests and one inconclusive test.

Following a positive test result, protocol established by the athletics department and its medical staff includes contact tracing to ensure the safety of all Iowa athletics student-athletes and staff.

The mandatory protocol includes isolation for the individuals who test positive and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

