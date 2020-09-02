Football raises bring more 'bad optics' for Iowa

So, let me see if I have this straight.
The 10 full-time, on-field assistants on the University of Iowa football coaching staff took a 10% pay cut for this year to help the school cope with the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, right?
But, according to a news report this week, those coaches still will receive scheduled raises, some of them by as much as 17%. So the $527,000 in pay reductions that were made to help the bottom line are being more than offset by $575,000 in increases.
I’ll bet all the athletes in the four sports that were lopped from the Iowa program less than two weeks ago are glad to know that none of the football coaches will need to go on food stamps, don’t you think?
It’s just the latest public relations stumble by an athletic program that might lead the country in such things.
This is the same athletic department that had to pay a $6.5 million settlement three years ago as a result of a discrimination lawsuit involving the firing of the field hockey coach.
It’s the same program that somewhat clumsily dealt with accusations of racial abuse in its football program earlier this summer and paid $1.1 million to part ways with the strength and conditioning coach at the center of the situation. (Another assistant coach who was fingered by many other players for abusive behavior not only kept his job but is getting a $75,000 raise.)
We won’t even bring up how the athletic director inadvertently fanned the flames of a combustible situation while suspending its radio play-by-play man in 2019.
This latest revelation about the football coaches getting their raises wouldn’t be such a big deal if Iowa hadn’t announced less than two weeks ago that it was euthanizing its men’s swimming, women’s swimming, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis programs. It did that to save close to $5 million and put a slight dent in a shortfall of $100 million in football revenue.
The proximity of that announcement to the news about the football raises constitutes what one person politely referred to as “bad optics.’’
Try horrible optics. Or maybe spectacularly awful optics.
I understand these raises are part of contractual agreements based on the performance of the football program, but it really seems as though perhaps there might have been some way they could have been suspended or deferred.
I know plenty of corporations in other industries that have put a freeze on all pay raises in the midst of financial hardships regardless of how much those increases might have been merited. Some of us have firsthand knowledge of such things.
It’s something you accept as a necessity if you have loyalty to the organization.
But at Iowa, football seems to be the tail that wags the dog.
Director of athletics Gary Barta seems to be a bright guy who genuinely cares about people. He shed what appeared to be real tears during a news conference when talking about the racial inequities in the football program in June.
But some of the athletes who had very brief audiences with him over the demise of swimming, gymnastics and tennis say they didn’t sense an over-abundance of remorse or regret.
And he clearly isn’t going to be giving any seminars on good PR any time soon.
Even Chuck Long, one of the most iconic Iowa football players ever and an ardent supporter of Hawkeye athletics, recognized how bad this latest development looks.
He took to Twitter on Wednesday with this message: “How about this idea? Voluntary 50% salary reduction by coaches this year to #savehawkeyesports.’’
Good idea. Tremendous idea. It won’t happen, but Chuck, as always, is right on target.
It certainly would help the optics.
