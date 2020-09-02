Football raises bring more 'bad optics' for Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So, let me see if I have this straight.

The 10 full-time, on-field assistants on the University of Iowa football coaching staff took a 10% pay cut for this year to help the school cope with the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, right?

But, according to a news report this week, those coaches still will receive scheduled raises, some of them by as much as 17%. So the $527,000 in pay reductions that were made to help the bottom line are being more than offset by $575,000 in increases.

I’ll bet all the athletes in the four sports that were lopped from the Iowa program less than two weeks ago are glad to know that none of the football coaches will need to go on food stamps, don’t you think?

It’s just the latest public relations stumble by an athletic program that might lead the country in such things.

This is the same athletic department that had to pay a $6.5 million settlement three years ago as a result of a discrimination lawsuit involving the firing of the field hockey coach.