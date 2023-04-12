IOWA CITY — Erick All and Addison Ostrenga come from two extremes of the experience spectrum but both have found plenty of ways to learn in the Iowa tight end room this spring.

All has found his decision to join the Hawkeye football program as a graduate transfer from Michigan a perfect opportunity to grow his game.

Ostrenga, who saw playing time in all 13 games season as a true freshman, has found plenty of ways to learn as he prepares for a redshirt freshman year.

Both consider themselves fortunate to be around Sam LaPorta, the Big Ten tight end of the year last season, and Luke Lachey, who was LaPorta’s back-up a year ago and tops the spring depth chart at the position.

“Being here, it’s way better than I thought it was,’’ All said last week. “I’m learning so many new techniques, new routes. I see why they call this place Tight End U.’’

All has been impressed with how Hawkeyes help Hawkeyes and how position coach Abdul Hodge helps bring it all together.

“It’s easy to understand why Iowa produces the level of tight ends it produces once you’re here. This is exactly what I was looking for, a chance to grow as a player,’’ All said.

Ostrenga understands that.

He learned throughout last season from LaPorta and Lachey as he adjusted to the college level following a prep career at Sun Prairie, Wis.

“Those guys have all helped me a great deal,’’ Ostrenga said. “I learned so much from talking with them, watching them and they’ve been there when I’ve had a question.’’

It was all part of the transition the one-time Iowa baseball commitment went through in his first season of college football.

"The biggest thing was learning the playbook, because there are just a lot more plays than in high school. Then it was getting used to the physicality and speed and getting bigger and working faster,'' Otrenga said.

Now, All provides a resource as well.

“He’s a great guy and he brings a lot of experience, too, that is helping us all,’’ Ostrenga said.

As Ostrenga works through spring practices that will lead up to an open practice at Kinnick Stadium on April 22, he finds things coming easier as the learning continues.

“Now that I understand the playbook I’m able to just go out there and play, work on those little details on routes and work on my run blocking,’’ Ostrenga said.

Blocking has been a point of emphasis for Iowa tight ends throughout the Hawkeyes' spring practices.

He’s added about 25 pounds since his arrival at Iowa last summer, now weighing in at 255 and achieving a weight similar to what LaPorta carried during his career.

“In season, I felt a little heavier and slower, but with the winter program and everything, I feel like I’ve gotten faster and stronger, which has been cool to see and feel,’’ Ostrenga said. “I’m feeling good right now.’’

All is feeling good as well.

Coming off of back surgery last fall, All is nearing 100 percent and is working out this spring.

He looks forward to connecting with quarterback Cade McNamara, a grad transfer from Michigan who threw the majority of the 38 passes for 437 yards that All caught on the Wolverines’ 2021 Big Ten championship team.

Coaches are taking things slowly with All, making certain that he is ready to go.

“I have to be patient,’’ he said. “The coaches don’t really want to risk anything right away.’’

But he is anxious to see where it all can lead as he works with Lachey, who caught 28 passes for 398 yards last season, and Ostrenga, who recorded the first reception of his career in Iowa’s game at Minnesota.

“I think we’re in a great situation,’’ All said. “We’re going to be able to play off of each other and make an impact. I’m looking forward to it.’’