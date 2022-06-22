For Hawkeye Wave music, kids will make the call

When it comes to what song will be played during the Hawkeye Wave at Iowa football games this fall, the kids will make the call.

Two months after announcing plans to select new music to accompany the tradition of fans, players and officials at Kinnick Stadium waving to patients at the adjacent University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Iowa officials announced that the Kid Captain for each home game will select the tune that will be played during the tradition.

“The response for a new song was incredible and one suggestion we continued to hear was ‘Let the kids decide,’ so that is exactly what we will do,’’ said Peter Matthes, the university’s vice president for external relations and senior advisor to UI president Barbara Wilson.

Iowa initially sought feedback through an online survey of fans, seeking a new song after playing country artist Pat Green’s “Wave on Wave,’’ over the stadium’s public address system during the wave at nearly every home game since the tradition’s inception five years ago.

Matthes said the response clearly demonstrated “interest and passion’’ for the tradition and he welcomed the conclusion.

“We felt after five years it was time for the fans to choose a new song for the Hawkeye Wave and the fans suggested that we extend that honor to the children,’’ Matthes said.

“The children are the true heroes, so the choice is theirs. That is something we can all agree on.’’

The Kid Captain program at Iowa begin in 2009, honoring patients at the nearby children’s hospital and celebrating their stories.

A Kid Captain is picked for each Iowa football game, home and away, and the youth receives a commemorative jersey, special recognition from the hospital and the football team and participates in other behind-the-scenes activities.

Youths selected as Kid Captains for home games are introduced on the field on game day and now will have a chance to join their parents in selecting the music that will be played during the Hawkeye Wave at the end of the first quarter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.