Former Hawkeye cleared to compete for Huskers

Oliver Martin is in uniform and eligible to compete for Nebraska, just as a game against his former teammates nears.
Coach Scott Frost said during his weekly news conference Monday that the former Iowa and Michigan wide receiver received an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA earlier this month and has been cleared to play this season.
Martin, who joined the Cornhuskers program as a walk on Aug. 20, was in uniform for Nebraska for the first time last weekend but he did not see any playing time in a 30-23 win over Penn State.
Frost did not elaborate on how or if the Cornhuskers plan to utilize Martin, but said he is eligible to compete in upcoming games including Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game against Illinois and a noon game at Iowa on Nov. 27.
Nebraska is the latest stop for Martin, a four-star recruit from Iowa City West who set state prep records with 239 career receptions and 3,449 receiving yards.
He initially enrolled at Michigan where he spent two years before transferring to Iowa in June, 2019.
After redshirting at Michigan in 2017, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown while playing in 13 games for the Wolverines in 2018.
He participated in spring practices at Michigan in 2019, then announced transfer plans that led him home to Iowa.
A quick start to the season by veteran Iowa receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith and redshirt freshmen Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy Jr. left Martin on the outside of depth chart looking in.
He appeared in just five games for the Hawkeyes last season, catching five passes for 28 yards and scoring one touchdown.
With two years of eligibility remaining, Martin placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal for a second straight year in early August, about three weeks before he enrolled at Nebraska.
With the Cornhuskers, he becomes eligible at a time when the Cornhuskers are working through an adjustment at quarterback.
Luke McCaffrey replaced Adrian Martinez under center to start the Penn State game and Frost said an open competition will continue this week in practice.
“It will be the same and it will always be the same,’’ Frost said. “I thought Luke’s performance for a first start was really solid.’’
