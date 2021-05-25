Former Hawkeye QB returns to program

Former Iowa quarterback Jason Manson will take on a new role of helping Hawkeye football players transition from high school to college.

Manson was named Tuesday as the director of player development for the Iowa football program, a job that supports student-athletes as they adjust academically and athletically to the next stage of their lives and works to create a positive college experience.

“Jason was a valued team member and leader during his Iowa career,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement announcing the hire. “His perspective and experience since graduation will be a great benefit to our players in his new role.’’

Manson has been involved in high school administration and coaching since the end of his playing career at Iowa in 2006.

Most recently, the Bloomfield, Conn., native has been the assistant dean of students and head football coach at St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn., the past two years.

He previously spent time coaching football at Capital Prep in Hartford, Conn., Central Connecticut State, Milford Academy, Becker College and Western Connecticut State.