Former Hawkeye QB returns to program

Former Iowa quarterback Jason Manson will take on a new role of helping Hawkeye football players transition from high school to college.
Manson was named Tuesday as the director of player development for the Iowa football program, a job that supports student-athletes as they adjust academically and athletically to the next stage of their lives and works to create a positive college experience.
“Jason was a valued team member and leader during his Iowa career,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement announcing the hire. “His perspective and experience since graduation will be a great benefit to our players in his new role.’’
Manson has been involved in high school administration and coaching since the end of his playing career at Iowa in 2006.
Most recently, the Bloomfield, Conn., native has been the assistant dean of students and head football coach at St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn., the past two years.
He previously spent time coaching football at Capital Prep in Hartford, Conn., Central Connecticut State, Milford Academy, Becker College and Western Connecticut State.
At Iowa, Manson replaces interim director of player development Sam Brincks who filled that role for the past 10 months after Broderick Binns left the position he held for four years to become the executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Iowa athletics department.
“I appreciate the contributions Sam made for our program as the interim director,’’ Ferentz said. “I am thankful that he stepped right in and provided positive feedback and leadership for our current players.’’
During his playing career at Iowa, Manson saw time as a quarterback and wide receiver and lettered in 2005 and 2006. His lone start at quarterback came in a double-overtime victory at Syracuse in 2006.
Manson completed 42-of-85 passes for 442 yards and one touchdown, rushed 22 times for 93 yards and caught three passes for 22 yards during his Hawkeye career.