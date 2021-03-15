Former Hawkeye, veteran line coach fill Iowa spots

Betts, a Blue Springs, Mo., native, joins Iowa after working as the head coach at Pine Crest High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the past two seasons after spending three seasons as the offensive coordinator there. He led Pine Crest to an undefeated record in 2020.

He also coached at Boca Raton High School and at Coral Springs Christian Academy in Florida after working from 2011-14 with the NFL Prep 100 Series, an organization which hosts events designed to help facilitate the athletic and personal development of high school student-athletes.

“I am excited to be back at my alma mater where I had the chance to develop as a player under coach Hayden Fry and coach Kirk Ferentz,’’ said Betts, whose 3,686 rushing yards from 1998-2001 ranks second on Iowa’s career list.

“Now, I have the opportunity to do the same for another generation of young players as part of coach Ferentz’s staff. It is incredible to feel like things have come full circle for me.’’

A second-round draft pick of Washington after helping Iowa to an Alamo Bowl berth as a senior in 2001, Betts spent eight season in the NFL with Washington before concluding his career with New Orleans.