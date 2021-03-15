Former Hawkeye, veteran line coach fill Iowa spots

One of the most productive running backs in Iowa history and a veteran line coach, both sharing Midwestern roots, have been named to fill vacancies on the Iowa football coaching staff.
Ladell Betts, the only running back to lead the Hawkeyes in rushing in four consecutive seasons and a nine-year NFL veteran, will leave a head coaching position at a Florida high school to become Iowa’s running backs coach.
George Barnett will become the Hawkeyes’ new offensive line coach after spending the past seven seasons in that role at Miami (Ohio). A former graduate assistant under Harry Hiestand at Illinois, his Division I resume also includes four seasons at Illinois State as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
The hires complete a six-week search process to replace Derrick Foster and Tim Polasek on Iowa’s offensive staff. Foster left for an assistant’s position in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers while Polasek is the new offensive coordinator at Wyoming.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz described the search process as methodical and comprehensive.
“It is important to hire on culture and philosophy first, and then football acumen,’’ Ferentz said in a statement. “I know Ladell and George will make meaningful contributions to our program and players.’’
Betts, a Blue Springs, Mo., native, joins Iowa after working as the head coach at Pine Crest High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the past two seasons after spending three seasons as the offensive coordinator there. He led Pine Crest to an undefeated record in 2020.
He also coached at Boca Raton High School and at Coral Springs Christian Academy in Florida after working from 2011-14 with the NFL Prep 100 Series, an organization which hosts events designed to help facilitate the athletic and personal development of high school student-athletes.
“I am excited to be back at my alma mater where I had the chance to develop as a player under coach Hayden Fry and coach Kirk Ferentz,’’ said Betts, whose 3,686 rushing yards from 1998-2001 ranks second on Iowa’s career list.
“Now, I have the opportunity to do the same for another generation of young players as part of coach Ferentz’s staff. It is incredible to feel like things have come full circle for me.’’
A second-round draft pick of Washington after helping Iowa to an Alamo Bowl berth as a senior in 2001, Betts spent eight season in the NFL with Washington before concluding his career with New Orleans.
Barnett is a native of Tuscola, Ill., who played collegiately at NCAA Division III level for Millikin where he earned all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin honors before graduating in 1998.
He spent the first five years of his coaching career at the high school level as an assistant in Mattoon, Ill., from 1998-03 before working with the Illini offensive line under Hiestand in 2004.
Barnett went on to coach the offensive line at the University of Indianapolis for three seasons and spent two years in the same role at Grand Valley State, including working with the line on a 2009 team which reached the NCAA Division II national title game.
Growth in the development of linemen followed Barnett’s arrival at both Illinois State and Miami. He coached seven all-conference offensive linemen during his seven seasons in the Mid-American Conference.
Barnett said he welcomes the opportunity to work with Ferentz and “help maintain the standard of excellence in the Iowa offensive line room.’’
The hires of Betts and Barnett come as Iowa prepares for the start of spring practices, which are scheduled to begin during the last week of March.