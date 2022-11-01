Former Hawkeyes among Hawkeyes' next challenge

IOWA CITY – Iowa defenders welcome the chance to deliver greetings when they encounter two former teammates in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Purdue.

Former Hawkeyes Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are in the midst of productive seasons for a Boilermakers passing attack that averages 314.3 yards per game, just three fewer than Ohio State’s Big Ten-leading total.

“It’s going to be good to see those guys again,’’ Iowa cornerback Riley Moss said.

But this isn’t a social call.

Instead, it will a resumption of match-ups that have taken place before on the practice fields in Iowa City.

Hawkeye safety Kaevon Merriweather talked Tuesday about going against Jones and Tracy regularly while preparing for the season and games the past few years.

“It’s going to be like playing against them again like we used to in practice. It’s going to be exciting and nothing personal, but if I get the chance I’ll lay the wood on ‘em,’’ Hawkeye safety Kaevon Merriweather said, flashing a smile. “It’ll definitely be fun.’’

Moss believes the competition helped shape him as he developed his own abilities.

“I think going up against Charlie every day helped me become the cornerback I am today and I hope I forced him to work to become the receiver he is now,’’ Moss said.

Both left the Hawkeye program within the past year, Tracy returning to his home state in December and Jones opting to transfer in late May after going through spring practices at Iowa.

The move reunited Jones with Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The two played youth football together in the suburbs of Chicago and the two reconnected quickly.

A sixth-year senior who began his career at Buffalo before transferring to Iowa, Jones leads the Big Ten with 72 receptions while gaining 840 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.

His average of 105 receiving yards per game is the best in the conference as is his average of nine receptions per game, a number that ranks second nationally.

Jones’ impact was immediate. He caught 47 passes in his first five games with Purdue, the only time since 2000 a Big Ten receiver has reeled in 45 or more passes in the first five games of a season.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he was surprised by the timing of Jones’ decision to leave the Hawkeye program after participating in spring practices, but he has not been surprised by Jones’ success.

“We saw him make great improvement I thought this spring. We were really excited about that,’’ Ferentz said. “Then, he’s not here There’s not much you can say about that.’’

While Iowa and Purdue run two different offenses, Ferentz believes Jones’ progress as a receiver would have been apparent this season no matter what side of the field he was on this week at Ross-Ade Stadium.

“I thought he was much better at the end of spring practice as a receiver. Upper echelon return guy, he’s been really good and obviously that was very evident going back to early 2020, but he’s really progressed as a receiver,’’ Ferentz said.

And the bottom line?

“We’ll never know what would have happened if he was here,’’ Ferentz said.

Merriweather said teammates wished both Jones and Tracy, who has caught 24 passes for 188 yards in addition to rushing six times for 47 yards, the best.

“If somebody isn’t happy here, they need to do what is best for them,’’ Merriweather said. “If you aren’t willing to put in 110 percent, find a place to be happy. I feel that way about anybody.’’

Hawkeye receiver Nico Ragaini, who along with quarterback Spencer Petras shared an apartment with Jones during the COVID-impacted 2020 season, continues to talk and text with Jones on a regular basis.

The chatter has been quiet so far this week.

“It was probably a couple of weeks ago the last time we talked, not this week, so I’ll see him out there Saturday,’’ Ragaini said. “Wish him well. Hopefully he has no catches. Tyrone, too.’’

Making that as difficult as possible is among the challenges faced by the Iowa defense.

Purdue moves Jones around the field frequently in its offensive alignments and Tracy spends time in the backfield at a running back position in addition to lining up as a receiver.

“Charlie’s a fast kid and you just have to try to stay on him and don’t let him catch the football,’’ Moss said. “It’s like coach (Phil) Parker (Iowa’s defensive coordinator) always says, it’s a simple game. See ball. Get ball.’’

Merriweather said Iowa is working to gain an understanding of the tendencies Jones and Tracy have whenever they are in certain spots on the field.

“That’s the same every week,’’ Merriweather said. “We’re getting ready to play Purdue, not just those two guys.’’