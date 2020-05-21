Former Hawkeyes lineman enters transfer portal

Offensive lineman Ezra Miller, a former four-star recruit who ended his University of Iowa football career in January for medical reasons, has opted to resume his career but he will do it at some other school.
Miller announced on social media Thursday that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
He also revealed that he did not leave the Hawkeyes’ program because of back issues, as he said back in January.
“Iowa simply worked with me to make that the public statement,’’ Miller said. “I left on my own accord due to major depression and anxiety amplified by a series of events."
He said a close friend died of cancer, his father was diagnosed with cancer and his brother was involved in a serious car accident.
"These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self treatment and mental health struggles,’’ Miller added in his statement Thursday.
“After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best solution was to leave football, as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on. Now I believe, along with my support system, that I am in a state where I can play ball again. And with saying that, I am entering the transfer portal."
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman from Holstein, Iowa, was the first player to commit to the Hawkeyes in the 2019 recruiting class, announcing his plans to play for the Hawkeyes as a high school sophomore in April 2017.
He enrolled early in January 2019, but did not see any action as a freshman last fall and remained enrolled in classes even after leaving the football program in January 2020.
In his statement, Miller praised the coaches, players and medical staff at Iowa as “amazing mentors and caring people.
“I have nothing but the utmost praise for every single one of them," he said.
