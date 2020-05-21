Former Hawkeyes lineman enters transfer portal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Offensive lineman Ezra Miller, a former four-star recruit who ended his University of Iowa football career in January for medical reasons, has opted to resume his career but he will do it at some other school.

Miller announced on social media Thursday that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

He also revealed that he did not leave the Hawkeyes’ program because of back issues, as he said back in January.

“Iowa simply worked with me to make that the public statement,’’ Miller said. “I left on my own accord due to major depression and anxiety amplified by a series of events."

He said a close friend died of cancer, his father was diagnosed with cancer and his brother was involved in a serious car accident.

"These events combined with the stress provided by school and football led to some very poor self treatment and mental health struggles,’’ Miller added in his statement Thursday.

“After two long hiatuses and intense therapy, I believed the best solution was to leave football, as I did not think I could be a good teammate with all this going on. Now I believe, along with my support system, that I am in a state where I can play ball again. And with saying that, I am entering the transfer portal."