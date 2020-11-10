Former Hawkeyes making lawsuit plans

Withdrawing demands that included seeking a settlement of $20 million, eight former Hawkeye football players plan to move forward with a lawsuit against the university alleging racial discrimination during their time in the program.
Oklahoma-based attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons informed university officials Tuesday that the group was withdrawing its demands and proceeding with plans to take the matter to court because its efforts for a settlement had “stalled.’’
In a letter sent to the university, Solomon-Simmons wrote, “Since our settlement efforts are stalled this letter serves as formal notice we are withdrawing our prior demand, including the $20 million monetary portion, and moving forward with filing our lawsuit.’’
The letter indicated that group had hoped its demands would “initiate productive settlement discussions and lead to effective changes in the program while compensating our clients for the harms the staff inflicted upon them.’’
It went on indicate that the group is leaving the door open to settlement discussions once the lawsuit is filed.
Solomon-Simmons last week sent a freedom of information request to the university seeking all documents, emails, text messages and other electronically-stored communications on the matter dating from June 3.
The request also demanded contact information for all Black football student-athletes who have played for Iowa since 2010 as well as university officials’ and employees’ responses to public statements made by former Iowa football players relating to racism or race discrimination within the program and allegations of mistreatment, verbal abuse and bullying that were part of the Husch Blackwell report released in July.
It is also seeking personnel reports regarding four current and former employees.
Solomon-Simmons first sent a letter to the university on Oct. 5 on behalf of the group of former players, indicating the group was demanding $20 million in compensation, the firing of director of athletics Gary Barta, football coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and other changes within the athletics department and football program to secure improved treatment of players.
The letter was sent on behalf of former players Maurice Fleming, Andre Harris, Marcel Joly, Kevonte Martin-Manley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Reggie Spearman and Akrum Wadley.
University of Iowa general counsel Carroll Reasoner responded to the initial letter on Oct. 18, writing the university was declining monetary and personnel change demands and indicating that the university had already implemented a number of demanded changes within the athletics department and football program.
