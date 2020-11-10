Former Hawkeyes making lawsuit plans

The request also demanded contact information for all Black football student-athletes who have played for Iowa since 2010 as well as university officials’ and employees’ responses to public statements made by former Iowa football players relating to racism or race discrimination within the program and allegations of mistreatment, verbal abuse and bullying that were part of the Husch Blackwell report released in July.

It is also seeking personnel reports regarding four current and former employees.

Solomon-Simmons first sent a letter to the university on Oct. 5 on behalf of the group of former players, indicating the group was demanding $20 million in compensation, the firing of director of athletics Gary Barta, football coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and other changes within the athletics department and football program to secure improved treatment of players.

The letter was sent on behalf of former players Maurice Fleming, Andre Harris, Marcel Joly, Kevonte Martin-Manley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Reggie Spearman and Akrum Wadley.

University of Iowa general counsel Carroll Reasoner responded to the initial letter on Oct. 18, writing the university was declining monetary and personnel change demands and indicating that the university had already implemented a number of demanded changes within the athletics department and football program.

