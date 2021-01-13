Former Hawkeyes start over after transfers

Three of the five players who left the Iowa football program during the 2020 season have joined other programs as spring semester classes begin across the country.

Julius Brents, Daraun McKinney and Shadrick Byrd have all landed with other college programs, while Calvin Lockett and Yahweh Jeudy have not yet announced future plans.

Brents is the only one of the five at this point who has announced transfer plans to another power-five conference program, indicating on Twitter on Tuesday night his commitment to Kansas State.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore defensive back from Indianapolis has the most playing experience of any of the departing Hawkeyes, seeing action in 19 games for Iowa since joining the program at the start of the 2018 season.

He recorded 17 tackles during his Iowa career, including four during the Hawkeyes’ recently-completed 6-2 season.

Brents was on the depth chart in a back-up role when he exited the Iowa program days before the Hawkeyes played what turned out to be their final game, a win over Wisconsin.

The move caught coach Kirk Ferentz, who called Brents “a tremendous person, a good guy to have on a team,” a bit by surprise.