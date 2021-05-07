Former Rocks Rios, Swartz together again on Iowa Western line

From junior high all the way through high school, Kobe Rios and Logan Swartz had been inseparable as football teammates.
Beginning with the Seton-Jordan junior high football co-op — Rios attended Seton, Swartz went to Jordan — the duo spent their first two years of high school at Alleman before transferring to Rock Island, where as seniors in the fall of 2018, they helped the Rocks to a berth in the IHSA Class 6A playoffs.
The trend has continued in college football. Rios and Swartz are holding down opposite sides of the offensive line at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, contributing to a squad that is 5-1 and ranked fourth in the latest NJCAA national rankings.
"It's really nice to play with my buddy again," said the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Rios, who played left tackle in high school but is now a left guard for the Reivers. "We went to Alleman and transferred to Rock Island going into our junior year."
Swartz, who has continued in his prep position of right tackle, traces his and Rios' football-playing days together back even farther.
"We've been together since fifth grade," said the 6-5, 310-pounder. "Being able to compete and win together (at Iowa Western), it feels like it did when we were in high school."
Upon graduating from Rock Island two years ago, the pair went their separate ways for college, but even then both were joined by virtue of playing NCAA Division I ball in the Mid-American Conference. Rios went to Northern Illinois University and Swartz to Kent State.
Swartz is a recent transfer to IWCC, while Rios came to Council Bluffs last year, helping the Reivers to a 9-3 finish capped with a 34-19 win over Hinds (Miss.) Community College in the Graphic Edge Bowl at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
"I signed with NIU out of high school, but I had a big senior year and started having schools like South Carolina and Oklahoma starting to talk to me," Rios said. "I ended up going to Iowa Western to start over in the classroom; I didn't take that as seriously as I should have in high school.
"I wanted to fix my academics, and it's been really good. I'm getting As and Bs and my GPA is 3.5. Plus, I wanted to be part of a winning program with a rich tradition, and Iowa Western is knowing for having that; they've sent a lot of guys on to some of the best D-I schools."
Swartz, likewise, was looking for a fresh start after Kent State was not the fit he was looking for. However, a move to Council Bluffs was initially not part of his plan until he reached out to his longtime friend.
"I talked to Kobe about it a bit," he said. "I didn't plan on going here, but it just happened. We've had a good season here; everybody here is competing to go to the next level. There's a lot of good football players all around here."
A redshirt freshman at IWCC, Swartz is already looking ahead to returning to the Reivers in the fall. Rios is a redshirt sophomore due in part to this season being delayed and then shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, so he, too, could return to the Iowa Western roster this autumn.