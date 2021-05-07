Former Rocks Rios, Swartz together again on Iowa Western line

Swartz is a recent transfer to IWCC, while Rios came to Council Bluffs last year, helping the Reivers to a 9-3 finish capped with a 34-19 win over Hinds (Miss.) Community College in the Graphic Edge Bowl at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

"I signed with NIU out of high school, but I had a big senior year and started having schools like South Carolina and Oklahoma starting to talk to me," Rios said. "I ended up going to Iowa Western to start over in the classroom; I didn't take that as seriously as I should have in high school.

"I wanted to fix my academics, and it's been really good. I'm getting As and Bs and my GPA is 3.5. Plus, I wanted to be part of a winning program with a rich tradition, and Iowa Western is knowing for having that; they've sent a lot of guys on to some of the best D-I schools."

Swartz, likewise, was looking for a fresh start after Kent State was not the fit he was looking for. However, a move to Council Bluffs was initially not part of his plan until he reached out to his longtime friend.

"I talked to Kobe about it a bit," he said. "I didn't plan on going here, but it just happened. We've had a good season here; everybody here is competing to go to the next level. There's a lot of good football players all around here."