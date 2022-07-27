Former teammates add 'juice' to one Hawkeye game

INDIANAPOLIS – When Iowa visits Purdue in early November, Hawkeye defenders expect to be lining up across from a familiar foe.

Former Hawkeye receivers Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Charlie Jones are expected to fill important roles for the Boilermakers after transferring from Iowa, Tracy in December and Jones in May.

“Maybe behind closed doors there might be a little extra juice, but I’m not going to say that. I’m not going to say that out loud,’’ Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather said with a laugh at the Big Ten kickoff on Tuesday.

“I love T, I love Charlie, and it will be fun to see them again on the field.’’

Merriweather expects both to contribute to a Purdue team is working to reload its passing attack after losing its top two receivers from a year ago.

“Purdue does a good job of putting people in positions to play to their strengths and Charlie and Tyler are two good receivers. It should be an interesting game,’’ Merriweather said.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said only he wished nothing the best for both Tracy and Jones, who is also expected to factor into the Boilermakers’ return game plans after being named the Big Ten return specialist of the year last season.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was asked Wednesday about Jones’ transfer to Purdue, which occurred in late May after Jones had participated in spring practices at Iowa.

Brohm did not directly respond to the question, saying only that he helps the Boilermakers fill a need.

“There’s always a few holes you might find a way to go to the transfer portal and help your team improve and get better,’’ Brohm said.

“We did lose our top two receivers, so we’ve got to replace some of those. We were fortunate enough to get Charlie Jones on our football team, who’s played a lot of really good football. … I think he’ll play a great role in our offense.’’

Bridging the gap: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the addition of Jon Budmayr to the Hawkeye staff as an offensive analyst is helping offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz adjust to his new assignment as Iowa’s quarterbacks coach.

A former Wisconsin quarterback, Budmayr worked as graduate assistant at Pittsburgh and Wisconsin before becoming the Badgers’ quarterback coach in 2018. He spent last season at Colorado State, where the entire staff was dismissed following the 2021 season.

“Having Jon join us is like a gift from heaven,’’ Kirk Ferentz said. “He is between assignments and he brings something to our program we need. Brian is long on offensive coaching experience, but short on quarterback coaching experience. Brian has been able to tap into Jon’s expertise as he takes on his new role.’’

The Iowa coach said the move of Brian Ferentz to coach quarterbacks seems to be working as designed.

“The key component from my vantage point was to have our play caller be coaching our quarterbacks, just trying to minimize the opportunity for confusion or that type of thing, get a little more clarity in what we’re doing,’’ Ferentz said. “So, so far, so good.’’

Instant impact: Freshman Xavier Nwankpa isn’t on the preseason two-deep roster Iowa unveiled Tuesday – a byproduct in part of the depth the Hawkeyes have in the secondary – but it wouldn’t surprise Ferentz if the five-star recruit from Southeast Polk finds his way onto the field this fall.

“It wouldn’t shock me. For guys in their first semester, it really is like Algebra 3 or calculus. My guess is all those guys, you’ll see a huge jump from him in August now that he knows,’’ Ferentz said, adding that after enrolling for the spring semester Nwankpa “was just trying to figure out where to go, what to do and all those kinds of things.’’

Iowa coaches have liked what they have seen from both true freshmen defensive backs who enrolled early, Nwankpa and TJ Hall.

Asked specifically about Nwankpa, Ferentz said, “He’s a top-notch guy. I know he was highly recruited, but you would never know that if you watched him day by day. He’s just one of the guys and he’s not impressed with himself.’’

Preseason picks: The Big Ten no longer assembles a preseason poll that establishes favorites in its division races.

There is a media poll with representatives from throughout the states within the league’s footprint and Ohio State and Wisconsin were heavy favorites to win their respective divisions.

The Buckeyes were listed first on all 36 ballots and finished in front of Michigan and Penn State in the East while the Badgers received 31 first-place votes in the West. Iowa, picked second, received three and Minnesota was listed first on two ballots.

Quick response: Ferentz had a two-word response when asked why teams in the West Division of the Big Ten have had such a difficult time winning the conference championship.

“Ohio State,’’ Ferentz said.

No team from the West has won in the Big Ten title game since the league went to an East-West divisional set-up in 2014.