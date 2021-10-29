Four-down territory: Badgers and Hawkeyes

Four things the football teams from Wisconsin and Iowa can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Camp Randall Stadium:
Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2)
1. Establish the run
After a 1-3 start to the season, the Badgers have found success running the ball. Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and true freshman Braelon Allen have combined for seven 100-yard rushing efforts this season, including gaining 149 and 140 yards respectively last week in a 30-13 win at Purdue. The return senior offensive tackles Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss from injuries has helped solidify the Badgers' front five on offense.
2. Do what you do
Moving the ball against the Wisconsin defense has been problematic this season. At the Football Bowl Subdivision level, only top-ranked Georgia is allowing fewer than the 223 yards the Badgers' defense has given up on average this season. Led by linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn and a senior-filled secondary, Wisconsin trails only Georgia in surrendering just 3.93 yards per play. During the Badgers' ongoing three-game win streak, Wisconsin has allowed an average of nine points and 188.3 yards per game.
3. Hold onto the ball
Turnovers have been an issue for the Badgers this season. Wisconsin has lost 17 of them -- throwing nine interceptions and losing eight of its 15 fumbles -- through seven games. The Iowa defense has thrived on takeaways this season, continuing to lead the country with 21 of them including 16 interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
4. Limit Iowa's returns
The abilities of the Hawkeyes' Charlie Jones and Ivory Kelly-Martin in the return game have the potential to give the Badgers some field-flipping issues. Iowa is second in the Big Ten in kick returns, averaging 28.9 yards per return, and is fifth in punt returns at 10.9 yards while Wisconsin ranks 14th and 11th in the league in those areas, respectively. The Badgers are getting an average of 13.9 yards on kick returns and 4.9 yards on punt returns.
Iowa (6-1, 3-1)
1. Establish the run
Easier said than done against a Badgers' defense that allows 55.1 yards per game on the ground, Iowa must find a way to run the football against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are averaging 116.6 rushing yards per game and anything close to that would only help give Iowa a chance to earn its first win at Camp Randall since a 10-6 win there in the Hawkeyes' 2015 Big Ten opener. Tyler Goodson enters Saturday's game 14 yards shy of 2,000 for his career.
2. Slow the flow
Wisconsin has averaged 293 rushing yards during the three-game win streak it brings into Saturday's game. Iowa has allowed just one of its six opponents to rush for more than 100 yards, Penn State with 107. Hawkeye defenders won't likely be in the best of moods, taking the field for the first time since giving up 463 yards in a loss to Purdue. Iowa limited Wisconsin to 33 rushing yards in last season's 28-7 win, pulling away from a 6-0 halftime advantage.
3. Get a leg up
In a match-up where yards and points may be hard to come by, special teams may likely be a difference maker. Iowa and Wisconsin both feature strong-legged punters and accurate kickers. Pinpoint precision has been name of Hawkeye punter Tory Taylor's game. In addition to ranking fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 46.2 yards per punt, he has had 21 of his 43 punts downed inside the 20 and 12 travel 50 yards or more. Wisconsin's Andy Vujnovich averages 46.3 yards, placing 10 of his 32 inside the 20 with nine of 50 or more yards. The Hawkeyes' Caleb Shudak has hit 11-of-13 field goals, while the Badgers Collin Larsh has hit 10-of-12 attempts.
4. Keep an eye on the prize
Trophy games have brought out the best in the Hawkeyes in recent years. Iowa is 20-4 during its most recent regular-season rivalry games when a trophy is at stake and has owned all four of its hardware prizes since beating the Badgers last season at Kinnick Stadium. That win was Iowa's first in five years against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes currently have six-game win streaks against the other three opponents its plays for trophies, Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska.