Four-down territory: Colorado State at Iowa

Four things the football teams from Colorado State and Iowa can do to have success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Colorado State (1-2)
1. Establish the run
The Rams will need to play ball control if they hope to stick with the Hawkeyes and that begins with the abilities of David Bailey. The 6-foot, 240-pound workhorse of the Colorado State backfield followed coach Steve Addazio from Boston College to the Mountain West program and has averaged 21.3 carries in the Rams' first three games including 30 carries in last week's 22-6 win at Toledo.
2. Ride the horse
Tight end Trey McBride may be the top NFL prospect from a visiting team to play at Kinnick Stadium this season. The 6-4, 260-pound senior is ranked by NFL draft analyst Todd McShay as the top tight end prospect and the 27th-best overall pick in the 2022 draft class. He currently leads all tight ends nationally with 82.5 receiving yards per game and his 30 catches through three games leads all receivers.
3. Defend
After giving up 66 points in its first two games of the season, Colorado State held Toledo to six points and 14 rushing yards on 28 carries last week while recording six sacks. Senior end Scott Patchan led the Mountain West in sacks and tackles for a loss in 2020. The Rams enter Saturday's game having gained just two turnovers this season, both fumbles.
4. When in doubt, punt
The Rams' Ryan Stonehouse is the NCAA's active career leader in punting average and is a two-time all-American. He has a 47.0 career average and through three games this season currently averages 51.9 yards per punt. He is in his fifth year as Colorado State's starting punter. Colorado State kicker Cayden Camper hit five a week ago in the win at Toledo after missing his previous three attempts in a loss to Vanderbilt.
Iowa (3-0, 1-0)
1. Establish the run
Iowa rushed for a season-high 206 yards against Kent State last weekend, an effort led by a career-high 153 yards from Tyler Goodson. The junior running back has rushed for 11 touchdowns during the Hawkeyes' ongoing nine-game win streak and has averaged 105.8 yards per game during that stretch. Goodson ran for three touchdowns in Iowa's 30-7 win over Kent State last weekend.
2. Grow the offense
The Hawkeyes took a step forward a week ago when Iowa averaged a season-best 5.6 yards per play while piling up 418 yards of offense against the Golden Flashes. Building off of that effort is the objective before moving back into Big Ten play next week at Maryland. The Hawkeyes are currently 10th in the Big Ten in rushing and 13th in both passing offense and total offense.
3. Turn them over
The Hawkeye defense currently leads the country with three defensive touchdowns this season and Iowa has turned eight turnovers into 44 points three games into the 2021 season. Riley Moss leads the country with two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Iowa joins Georgia as the only teams nationally to have scored points while playing defense in every game this season.
4. Win the field position game
With Colorado State having a punter who averages 51.9 yards per attempt, Iowa will need another solid game from Tory Taylor to win the field position game. The sophomore has averaged 49.7 yards on his 19 punts this season, placing eight inside the 20-yard line and driving nine 50 yards or more. Leaving the Rams with challenging field position only helps the Hawkeyes' chances of extending their ongoing string of success against nonconference opponents beyond the current 14-game win streak.