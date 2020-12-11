Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Badgers

2. Establish the run

This year, it's what Iowa does. Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent combine to average 148.1 rushing yards per game for Iowa and the Hawkeyes will need productive performances from both if they hope to earn a sixth straight win this season. Sargent ranks among Big Ten leaders with an average of six yards per carry. Iowa totaled 87 rushing yards against Wisconsin last season and has topped that mark just once in the last four years since out-gaining the Badgers on the ground 144-86 in the Hawkeyes' most recent win in the series in a 10-6 game in Madison in 2015.

3. Add to the lead

Iowa currently ranks third in the Big Ten with 10 interceptions this season, trailing 17 by Indiana and 12 by Northwestern, but the Hawkeyes have picked off a nation-leading 63 passes since the start of the 2017 season. The Hawkeyes' Zach VanValkenburg currently shares the national lead with four fumble recoveries this season. The ability of Iowa to add to either of the totals will be significant. The Hawkeyes are 5-0 this season when winning the turnover battle, 0-2 when having an equal number of turnovers as the opponent.

4. Keep an eye on the prize

The Heartland Trophy is the only traveling trophy the Hawkeyes play for that is currently not possessed by Iowa. Since 2015, the Hawkeyes are 18-4 in their last 22 games against a rival when a trophy has been on the line with all four losses coming against the Badgers. Iowa has won Floyd of Rosedale and the Heroes Game trophy in each of the past six years with wins over Minnesota and Nebraska, respectively, and has won five straight games in its Cy-Hawk series with Iowa State.

