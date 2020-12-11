Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Badgers

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Wisconsin can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Wisconsin (2-2, 2-2)
1. Establish the run
It's what Wisconsin does. Jonathan Taylor may not be around to repeat his 250-yard rushing effort against Iowa a year ago in a two-point game in Madison, but the Badgers have remained productive on the ground. Among Big Ten teams, only Ohio State and Illinois average more than the 199.8 yards Wisconsin collects per game on the ground. True freshman Jalen Berger is fourth in the league in rushing. The 6-foot, 210-pound freshman from New Jersey is fourth in the Big Ten in rushing, right behind Tyler Goodson, with an average of 89 yards per game.
2. Stop the run
It's what Wisconsin does. The Badgers feature the stingiest rushing defense in the Big Ten, allowing 72.3 yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry. Wisconsin is the only team among the 127 in the Football Bowl Subdivision which has yet to allow a rushing touchdown this season. Jack Sanborn, a 6-2, 236-pound junior linebacker, leads the Badgers with an average of 7.6 tackles per game. Nick Herbig, a true freshman starting at an outside linebacker position, is seventh in the Big Ten with five tackles for a loss.
3. Feed the beast
Graham Mertz has completed 63.6 percent of his 118 passes since stepping in under center when returning starter Jack Coan broke a foot during preseason camp. Coan is back at practice, but Mertz will likely remain at quarterback despite throwing four interceptions during the two-game losing streak Wisconsin brings to Kinnick. Tight end Jake Ferguson has been Mertz's top target. He leads the team with 23 receptions and 235 receiving yards.
4. Find something special
With less-than-ideal conditions expected, special teams will play a role. Wisconsin junior Collin Larsh is perfect in three field goal tries this season, but his longest of the season has been from 29 yards. The Badgers' Andy Vujnovich is a junior punter. He's fifth in the Big Ten with an average of 42.5 yards. Jack Dunn, who has not returned a punt this season, is listed as the Badgers' starter this week and Stephen Bracey is the team's kick returner, bringing an average of 19 yards six returns into the game.
Iowa (5-2, 5-2)
1. Stop the run
It's what Iowa does. In losses to Wisconsin in each of the past four seasons, the Hawkeyes have been out-gained on the ground by the Badgers by an average of 146 yards per game. Iowa's ability to close that gap will be important. The Hawkeyes are currently third in the Big Ten in stopping the run, allowing 112 yards per game. Iowa will need a disruptive day from Daviyon Nixon, Chauncey Golston and Zach VanValkenburg, who have combined for 29 tackles for a loss and 13.5 sacks. Nixon leads the Big Ten in both categories.
2. Establish the run
This year, it's what Iowa does. Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent combine to average 148.1 rushing yards per game for Iowa and the Hawkeyes will need productive performances from both if they hope to earn a sixth straight win this season. Sargent ranks among Big Ten leaders with an average of six yards per carry. Iowa totaled 87 rushing yards against Wisconsin last season and has topped that mark just once in the last four years since out-gaining the Badgers on the ground 144-86 in the Hawkeyes' most recent win in the series in a 10-6 game in Madison in 2015.
3. Add to the lead
Iowa currently ranks third in the Big Ten with 10 interceptions this season, trailing 17 by Indiana and 12 by Northwestern, but the Hawkeyes have picked off a nation-leading 63 passes since the start of the 2017 season. The Hawkeyes' Zach VanValkenburg currently shares the national lead with four fumble recoveries this season. The ability of Iowa to add to either of the totals will be significant. The Hawkeyes are 5-0 this season when winning the turnover battle, 0-2 when having an equal number of turnovers as the opponent.
4. Keep an eye on the prize
The Heartland Trophy is the only traveling trophy the Hawkeyes play for that is currently not possessed by Iowa. Since 2015, the Hawkeyes are 18-4 in their last 22 games against a rival when a trophy has been on the line with all four losses coming against the Badgers. Iowa has won Floyd of Rosedale and the Heroes Game trophy in each of the past six years with wins over Minnesota and Nebraska, respectively, and has won five straight games in its Cy-Hawk series with Iowa State.
