Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Badgers

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Wisconsin can do to position themselves for success in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.

Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3)

1. Establish the run

It’s who the Badgers are, using the strength of an offensive line that averages 314 pounds across its starting front five Wisconsin continues to build around a strong rushing attack. Braelon Allen, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound sophomore leads the Badgers’ ground attack. He ran for 104 yards against Iowa last season and currently averages 109.9 yards per game while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Allen enters Saturday’s game needing 11 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. Isaac Guerendo averages 31.3 yards and Chez Mellusi, out the past three games with an injury, averages 37.2 yards in a rushing attack that averages 183.3 yards per game.

2. Do it with defense

Wisconsin’s defensive success begins up front where senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton is in his fourth year as a starter. A second-team all-Big Ten choice a year ago, Benton has recorded a career-high three sacks this season, including a pair against Illinois and a fourth-down stop a week ago in the opening quarter against Maryland. Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig is the Badgers’ most-heralded defender. A preseason all-American, he has recorded a team-leading eight sacks this season and has recorded a tackle for a loss in all but one game.

3. Get a hot hand

When Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is hot, he’s hot. The 6-3 junior has completed at least 65 percent of his passes on five occasions this season including in four of the Badgers’ five wins. He has also completed fewer than 58 percent of his passes in five games this season including in each of Wisconsin’s four losses. He’ll arrive at Kinnick looking to bounce back from the roughest performance of his career. The Badgers survived a 5-of-18 passing performance by Mertz in a win over Maryland last week..

4. Follow the formula

Wisconsin has won eight of its last 10 games in its series against Iowa and takeaways have had a lot to say about the outcome in this border rivalry. In the last five games between teams including four wins by the Badgers, nine of Wisconsin’s 16 touchdowns have come on drives which began with a Hawkeye turnovers. The Badgers lead the Big Ten and rank second nationally with 15 interceptions this season, an effort led by five picks by safety John Torchio. A total of 10 Badgers have intercepted at least one pass.

Iowa (5-4, 3-3)

1. Establish the run

It’s who the Hawkeyes are, using the strength of an offensive line that averages 306 pounds across its front five Iowa continues to work to build off of a strong rushing attack. Reigning Big Ten offensive player of the week and freshman of the week Kaleb Johnson has emerged as the Hawkeyes’ rushing leader. Coming off a 200-yard performance in last week’s 24-3 win at Purdue, Johnson averages a team-leading 61.4 yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry. Leshon Williams and Gavin Williams, both expected to be closer to full strength after being limited by injuries a week ago, combine to average 52.3 rushing yards per game in an offense which averages 103.6 yards on the ground.

2. Stay true to form

Iowa’s defense has held all nine of the Hawkeyes’ opponents below their season scoring average and currently leads the nation in allowing just 3.88 yards per play. Led by linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, the Hawkeyes have given up three or fewer points in three games for the first time since 2019. Campbell leads the Big Ten with an average of 9.9 tackles per game while Benson is seventh at 7.9 stops per game.

3. Keep it clean

When Spencer Petras and the Iowa offense hold onto the football, good things have typically happened this season for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have played turnover-free football in five of their nine games this season including the past two weeks in victories over Northwestern and Purdue. Iowa is 4-1 when not recording a turnover in a game and is 1-3 in the games when it has turned the ball over. Iowa lost three fumbles and Wisconsin played turnover-free football a year ago in the Badgers’ 27-7 win over the Hawkeyes.

4. Expand the hardware collection

Iowa has won the Heartland Trophy just six times in the 16 games since the Hawkeyes and Badgers began playing for a 72-pound brass bull in 2004. Iowa last possessed the traveling trophy following a win over Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium in 2020. Saturday’s game is the first of three straight for the Hawkeyes with a trophy at stake. Iowa plays at Minnesota next week with Floyd of Rosedale on the line and hosts Nebraska in the final game of the regular season with the Heroes Trophy at stake. Iowa is 22-7 in its last 29 games when a rivalry trophy is on the line.