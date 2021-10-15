Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Boilermakers

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Purdue can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Purdue (3-2, 1-1)
1. Establish the pass
The Boilermakers' success this season has come through the air, where quarterbacks Aidan O'Connell and Jack Plummer have orchestrated the Big Ten's second-most productive passing game. They differ in style, but both have completed more than 66 percent of passes this season to help Purdue average 325.4 yards per game through the air. David Bell, who leads the Big Ten with an average of 109.8 receiving yards per game, leads a group of receivers that has a solid blend of size and speed.
2. By George, play defense
A shuffled defensive coaching staff has led Purdue to improvements on defense. Ron English, Brad Lambert and Mark Hagen are sharing coordinator duties and the the Boilermakers trail only Iowa and Penn State among Big Ten teams in allowing just 15.4 points per game. End George Karlaftis remains one of the premier defenders in the Big Ten. He has two sacks and 4.5 tackles for a loss among his 21 tackles this season and has forced two fumbles, recorded five quarterback hurries and has two pass breakups.
3. Get something on the ground
The Boilermakers average a Big Ten-worst 2.8 yards per carry on the ground. Zander Horvath, expected to be Purdue's top back this season, suffered a broken fibula in the Boilers' second game of the season. He rushed for 121 yards in last year's 24-20 win over Iowa and his presence has been missed. King Doerue and Dylan Downing lead Purdue's rushing attack, averaging 55.3 and 26 yards in an attack which has collected 89.4 yards per game.
4. Hang onto the ball
The Boilermakers' ability to turn this into a four-quarter game will be important and that starts with holding onto the ball against an Iowa defense which has forced 20 turnovers through six games this season. The Boilermakers rank ahead of only Wisconsin in the Big Ten in turnover margin, giving it away an average of 1.6 times more per game than taking the ball away from an opponent. Purdue has lost four fumbles and thrown six picks in its five games.
Iowa (6-0, 3-0)
1. Establish the run
Iowa hasn't exactly been collecting yards by the bushel on the ground so far this season. The Hawkeyes currently rank 13th in the Big Ten with an average of 3.2 yards per carry, one spot ahead of this week's opponent. The Hawkeyes are averaging 123.3 rushing yards per game with Tyler Goodson averaging the lion's share of that at 86.3 yards per game. At 82 yards shy of 2,000 for his career, Goodson can move into the top 15 on Iowa's career list with a slightly above average effort this week.
2. Defend deep
No matter who has been under center, Purdue has given Iowa fits with the long ball in winning three of its last four games against the Hawkeyes. Iowa's ability to create a bit of a pass rush will only help a secondary that will be tested by the Boilermakers' David Bell. He has caught 13 passes in each of his first two games against Iowa, piling up 318 yards of offense and scoring four touchdown. For a defense that will be without interceptions leader Riley Moss, knowing where Bell is at will be big.
3. Take what you get
Iowa has lived on takeaways this season, benefiting from short fields created by a defense which leads the nation with 20 turnovers including 16 interceptions. Facing a Purdue offense which has played just five games but has attempted more passes than all but one team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes should be in position to add to the its collection of picks that has been accumulated by a collection of nine players. With Riley Moss out this week with a knee injury, Matt Hankins with three and Jack Koerner and Dane Belton with two interceptions apiece lead Iowa's active defenders.
4. Move on
The sooner Iowa can move on from last week's win over Penn State the better. Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that it appeared the Hawkeyes has done that on the practice field, moving beyond the emotion that was part of the Hawkeyes' 23-20 win over the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions. Following that up on game day will be equally important. Kinnick Stadium will be sold out for a second straight week, but the vibe won't likely reach the same crescendo that existed one week ago.