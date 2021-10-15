Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Boilermakers

2. Defend deep

No matter who has been under center, Purdue has given Iowa fits with the long ball in winning three of its last four games against the Hawkeyes. Iowa's ability to create a bit of a pass rush will only help a secondary that will be tested by the Boilermakers' David Bell. He has caught 13 passes in each of his first two games against Iowa, piling up 318 yards of offense and scoring four touchdown. For a defense that will be without interceptions leader Riley Moss, knowing where Bell is at will be big.

3. Take what you get

Iowa has lived on takeaways this season, benefiting from short fields created by a defense which leads the nation with 20 turnovers including 16 interceptions. Facing a Purdue offense which has played just five games but has attempted more passes than all but one team in the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes should be in position to add to the its collection of picks that has been accumulated by a collection of nine players. With Riley Moss out this week with a knee injury, Matt Hankins with three and Jack Koerner and Dane Belton with two interceptions apiece lead Iowa's active defenders.

4. Move on

The sooner Iowa can move on from last week's win over Penn State the better. Coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that it appeared the Hawkeyes has done that on the practice field, moving beyond the emotion that was part of the Hawkeyes' 23-20 win over the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions. Following that up on game day will be equally important. Kinnick Stadium will be sold out for a second straight week, but the vibe won't likely reach the same crescendo that existed one week ago.

