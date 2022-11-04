Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Boilermakers

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Purdue can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Ross-Ade Stadium:

Purdue (5-3, 3-2)

1. Be who you are

Passing has been the name of Purdue's game and sixth-year senior Aidan O'Connell at quarterback leads the Big Ten with an average of 324.3 passing yards per game. He ranks second nationally in completing just under 30 passes per game on average. Receiver Charlie Jones leads the Big Ten with 105 receiving yards per game and the Iowa transfer has collected 72 catches in eight games. Tight end Payne Durham is an end zone target as well, having 17 career touchdown receptions.

2. Deliver on defense

The Boilermakers' defense ranks 20th nationally in defending the run, allowing 110 yards per game on the ground. End/linebacker Kydran Jenkins has been among Purdue's most productive defenders, leading the team with 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss in addition to forcing six quarterback hurries. The Purdue defense ranks third in the Big Ten with 10 interceptions on the season and have returned two for touchdowns. The Boilermakers' Chris Jefferson has 15 picks in his career, second among active players at all levels of NCAA football.

3. Establish a foothold

Purdue has made strides in its running game this season but will be without its returning rushing leader King Doerue for the fifth time because of an injury. A pair of walk-ons, David Mockobee and Dylan Downing, have combined to average 121.6 rushing yards per game in Doerue's absence. The Boilermakers' offense has been at its best when it has been balanced. Purdue is 1-2 when being held to fewer than 100 yards on the ground. The Boilermakers have rushed for 14 touchdowns this season, just four fewer than what they have passed for.

4. Deal with the weather

Weather will likely be a factor Saturday, perhaps to the point of turning this into a two-quarter game from a passing and kicking perspective. The current forecast for West Lafayette calls for an 80 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. with winds from the south of 23-to-29 miles per hour gusting to 48 miles per hour. Ross-Ade Stadium features a grass field -- the first one Iowa has played on this season.

Iowa (4-4, 2-3)

1. Establish the run

While the run always helps Iowa establish its play-action passing game -- see last week's win over Northwestern for an example -- the ability to gain ground on the ground and work the clock takes on an added importance this week. Anything the Iowa line and Kaleb Johnson, Leshon Williams and Gavin Williams can do to possess the football, work the clock and minimize opportunities for the Purdue offense will be a benefit.

2. Don't give an inch

Big plays positioned Purdue for success in last season's 24-7 victory over the Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers had six plays of 20 or more yards in that game. This season's Iowa defense has limited those type of gains and currently leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in allowing 3.91 yards per play. The Hawkeyes have held three opponents below 200 total yards and have held all eight of their opponents below their season offensive average.

3. Build on a win

Quarterback Spencer Petras will look to build off of one of the more efficient starts of his career. The senior completed 21-of-30 passes to eight different receivers last week while topping a 70-percent completion rate for just the second time in his 27 career starts. Iowa use of jet sweeps helped set up some play action in the win over Northwestern, creating the time Petras needed to push his season completion rate to 55.6 percent.

4. Win November

While October was a cruel month to the Hawkeyes' bottom line -- 1-3 this year -- Iowa has typically played its best football in November. The Hawkeyes have won their last 11 games in November dating to a 24-22 loss at 16th-ranked Wisconsin on Nov. 9, 2019. By comparison, Iowa is 5-9 in the games it has played in October since the start of the 2019 season.