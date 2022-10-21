Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Buckeyes

Four things the football teams from Ohio State and Iowa can do to position themselves for victory in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Ohio Stadium:

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0)

1. Be themselves

Ohio State’s offense has been one the most powerful and explosive units in college football this season. The Buckeyes are the only team in the country to average more than 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards per game, leading Ohio State to average a nation-leading 48.8 points per game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has completed 70 percent of his passes this season, throwing 24 touchdown passes and being intercepted just three times in 160 attempts.

2. Keep defending

Ohio State’s defense has made marked improvements this season. After ranking 42nd in scoring defense and 84th in total defense through six games last season, the Buckeyes rank 10th in the country in allowing 15.7 points per game and are fifth in total defense in allowing 253.6 yards per game. First-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, brought in from Oklahoma State, is working with a group led by linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers and defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. Eichenberg and Chambers have combined for 81 tackles and Hall ranks in the top 10 nationally with 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

3. Play strong

The Buckeyes have no shortage of skill players – Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have combined for 66 receptions and 1,191 receiving yards through six games while Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have rushed 133 times for 947 yards – but the key to Ohio State’s offensive success may lie in its front five. Paris Johnson, Donovan Jackson, Luke Wypler, Matt Jones and Dawand Jones are the Buckeyes primary blockers from left to right and they have helped Ohio State lead the nation in giving up just 19 tackles for a loss this season.

4. Benefit from rest

With an offense as productive as the one Ohio State puts on the field, Buckeye specialists are well rested. Kicker Noah Ruggles has attempted just three field goals this season, hitting two, and has just one attempt in the Buckeyes’ last four games. Punter Jesse Mirco, an Australian native, has punted just 18 times through six games but has averaged 44.8 yards.

Iowa (3-3, 1-2)

1. Flip the script

If the Hawkeyes hope to become the first Big Ten team to take home a win from Columbus since Michigan State won 17-14 at the Horseshoe in 2015, they must flip the script with a creative gameplan that keeps the Buckeyes guessing. Easier said than done, Iowa will need to find some elusive consistency if it wants to win in Columbus for the first time since 1991.

2. Be opportunistic

Iowa intercepted four passes when it routed Ohio State 55-24 in the teams’ most recent meeting in 2017. The Hawkeyes will need to turn the Buckeyes over to that degree again if they hope to have a chance to win. Getting Ohio State to cooperate might be an issue. The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times in six games, losing two fumbles and throwing three interceptions. Iowa is third in the Big Ten in turnover margin and turned opponents over 10 times. Cooper DeJean with three interceptions and Kaevon Merriweather with one pick and one fumble recovery are the only Hawkeyes with multiple takeaways.

3. Control the chains

The Hawkeyes will need to sustain drives and limit possessions for Ohio State if they hope to be in a position late in the game to earn a win. That requires consistency and cohesion from the starting offensive line and a run game which tops its season average of 82.2 yards per game. Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson have been Iowa’s most productive backs, averaging 47.2 and 38.7 yards per game respectively.

4. Big yards for a big leg

Tory Taylor’s ability to dictate field position with his leg will be as important Saturday as it has been all season. The junior ranks second in the Big Ten with an average of 46.1 yards on 41 punts so far this season. He has driven 15 of those punts more than 50 yards and has deposited 20 of those efforts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He’ll need a productive day complemented by kicker Drew Stevens, who has hit 6-of-7 field goal tries since moving into the starting lineup.