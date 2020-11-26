Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers

2. Stay opportunistic

Iowa is turning opponents over with great frequency. The Hawkeyes have intercepted 10 passes -- third in the Big Ten behind Indiana's 13 and Northwestern's 11 -- and recovered four fumbles through five games. Jack Koerner currently shares second in the conference with three interceptions while the Hawkeyes' Zach VanValkenburg leads the Big Ten with three fumble recoveries.

3. Get after it

Iowa has settled into a rotation on its defensive front and production is coming from every direction. Tackle Daviyon Nixon leads the team with 8.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks, while ends Zack VanValkenburg and Chauncey Golston currently rank second and third on the team in living large behind the line. VanValkenburg has 6.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks while Golston has recorded six stops for a loss and has three sacks. The other starting defensive tackle, Jack Heflin, is fourth on the team with 2.5 tackles for a loss. Add it all up and it is part of an Iowa effort that has accumulated 34 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks through five games.

4. Keep a leg up

Having a consistent kicker makes a difference in this series. Field goals in the final seconds have decided the last two games between Iowa and Nebraska, with Miguel Recinos hitting from 41 yards as time expired two years ago and Keith Duncan connecting from 48 yards with 1 second remaining last season. Duncan has hit 6-of-9 attempts this season with a long of 47 while Nebraska counters with LSU graduate transfer Connor Culp, who has hit 7-of-8 tries with a long of 38 yards this season for the Cornhuskers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.