Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Cyclones

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Iowa State can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 3 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:

Iowa State (1-0)

1. Establish the run

The Cyclones' Jirehl Brock recorded the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career in ISU's season-opening win over Southeast Missouri State, carrying 16 times for 104 yards. The junior from Quincy, Ill., helped Iowa State average 4.9 yards per carry last week and is working behind a line that includes three juniors, one senior and one sophomore.

2. Dial it up on D

While the Cyclones offense piled up 469 yards in its season-opening win, Iowa State gave up 320 yards and an average of 5.3 yards per play last week. That won't cut it if ISU hopes to end its six-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. End Will McDonald IV, a preseason all-American, is Iowa State's career leader with 29 sacks and his total of 22 over the past two seasons ranks as the second most in the NCAA in that time frame.

3. Hold onto the ball

Turnovers have been difference makers in the Cy-Hawk series in recent years. Iowa State turned the ball over four times last season in a 27-17 loss to the Hawkeyes, continuing a trend that has seen Iowa State commit nine turnovers in its last five games against Iowa. The Hawkeyes have played turnover-free football during that span against the Cyclones.

4. Ignore the noise

Hunter Dekkers' first road test as a starting quarterback will come in a noisy environment at Kinnick Stadium, where making plays will be the surest way to quiet a crowd that impacted play in Iowa's season opener a week ago. Dekkers has one of the nation's premier targets in Xavier Hutchinson, whose 155 receptions since 2020 ranks second among active players in FBS football. Dekkers threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns in ISU's 42-10 season-opening win last week, connecting on 25-of-31 passes. The 6-foot-3 sophomore enters the game with experience against Iowa, completing 11-of-16 passes for 114 yards vs. the Hawkeyes a year ago.

Iowa (1-0)

1. Establish the run

Easier said than done, Iowa ran for 57 yards on 36 carries in its season-opening 7-3 win over South Dakota State last week. A repeat performance of an average of 1.6 yards per rush won't bode well for the Hawkeyes, who may regain the services of starting running back Gavin Williams from an injury this week. Leshon Williams enters the game as Iowa's leading rusher, gaining 72 yards a week ago. The ability of Iowa gain more consistency in line play and move the ball on the ground is critical to opening play-action passing opportunities.

2. Deliver on defense

Iowa escaped last week in part because of the play of a defense which held South Dakota State to 120 yards and 2.1 yards per play. Led by a dozen tackles from linebacker Jack Campbell and four sacks including a pair from defensive end Joe Evans, the Hawkeyes' ability to get off the field on third down will again be important. Iowa limited South Dakota State to a 3-of-16 success rate in that area last week. The Hawkeyes thrived on turnovers a year ago, but did not record any in the season opener.

3. Have a senior moment

Iowa seniors are working to become the second straight senior class to complete their careers unbeaten against their instate rival. That will take an improved effort from senior quarterback Spencer Petras, who completed just 11-of-25 passes and was picked off once last week at the controls of an offense that totaled 166 yards. Senior tight end Sam LaPorta, Iowa's leader in receptions last season, finished with just two catches for nine yards in Iowa's opener.

4. Remain special

Big Ten special teams player of the week Tory Taylor created a field position nightmare for South Dakota State with his work as a punter in Iowa's opener, an award he shared a year ago with his effort at Iowa State. The junior averaged 47.9 yards per attempt on 10 punts, placing seven inside the 20-yard line, driving four 50 yards or more and having only two touchbacks. Taylor's work, along with the efforts of Riley Moss on kick returns and Arland Bruce IV on punt returns, will loom large this week in a series which has seen six games decided by three points or less in Kirk Ferentz's 22 games vs. Iowa State.