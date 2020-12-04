Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Illinois can do to put themselves in position for success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium:
Illinois (2-3, 2-3)
1. Establish the run
The Fighting Illini have gained more yards on the ground than any team in the Big Ten this season and Illinois' average of 222.4 rushing yards per game is second only to Ohio State. The combination of a healthy Mike Epstein and Western Michigan transfer Chase Brown working behind a veteran, homegrown offensive line that includes returning starters in seniors Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer and junior Kendrick Green has led to solid production on the ground. An effective rushing attack should open things up for Brandon Peters in the passing game.
2. Be who you are
Coach Lovie Smith considers takeaways to be among the top objectives of Illinois' defense and the Illini have ranked in the top six nationally in turning over opponents in each of the last two seasons. Led by linebacker Jake Hansen, Illinois' opportunistic defense ranks sixth nationally in forcing 2.6 turnovers per game, 10th nationally in forcing 1.4 fumbles per game and 13th nationally with a plus-1.2 turnover margin. Hansen's fingerprints have been on 14 takeaways in the past two seasons. He has forced eight fumbles, recovered three fumbles that he did not force and intercepted three passes.
3. Step it up
If there is a difference between Iowa and Illinois, so far this season it can be found in the ability to stop the run. The Hawkeyes are third in the Big Ten in run defense, allowing 109.3 yards per game while the Fighting Illini will need improved production from a defense which is 11th in the Big Ten in stopping the run, allowing 194.6 yards per game. the ability of end Owen Carney and linebackers Khalan Tolson and Jake Hansen to add to a collection their combined collection of 17 tackles for a loss will be important.
4. Never forget
It's been mentioned more than once this week, the 63-0 beatdown Iowa delivered in its most recent visit to Memorial Stadium two years ago hasn't been forgotten. While Illinois competed on even terms in a 19-10 loss at Iowa a year ago, coach Lovie Smith said the memory of the most-lopsided game in the 75 games the two teams have played should serve as motivation against an opponent that lost to Illinois in 2008.
Iowa (4-2, 4-2)
1. Establish the run
Like its opponent, Iowa's offense has been at its best this season when the Hawkeyes have been effective in rushing the football. Led by Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent, Iowa's 1,037 rushing yards are second in the Big Ten only to the 1,112 yards Illinois has accumulated on the ground. The Hawkeyes are averaging 4.6 yards per carry and 172.8 rushing yards per game as a team. Iowa ran for only 79 yards on 32 carries last season against the Illini. If the Hawkeyes can flip that script, they will be positioned to earn their third road win of the season.
2. Deliver on defense
Illinois will attempt to run the football. It's what they do. Through six games, Iowa has worked to stop the run. It's what they do. The Hawkeyes are allowing their opponents a Big Ten-low 2.8 yards per carry. The work of Daviyon Nixon, Chauncey Golston, Zach VanValkenburg and Jack Heflin on the defensive front line have helped Iowa accumulate 19 sacks and 42 tackles for a loss. Growing those numbers will help slow a Fighting Illini rushing attack which has gained 338 and 285 yards on the ground in its last two games.
3. Improve connectivity
Nebraska dared Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras to throw the ball last week, packing the box. The sophomore did connect on 8-of-11 passed in the first quarter, but a costly interception and completions on just 10 of his final 19 throws helped the Cornhuskers hang around. The willingness of Iowa to blend the run and pass combined with Petras' decision-making and ability to effectively work with a receiving corps that has seen six receivers record at least 11 receptions through six games will be important. Tight end Sam LaPorta currently leads Iowa with 22 catches.
4. Win the takeaway tally
In some respects, Iowa beat Illinois at its own game last season in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes forced three turnovers and turned the ball over just once on a Nate Stanley interception a year ago as Iowa used four Keith Duncan field goals to break a 7-7 tie after one quarter and win a 19-10 game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa has shown the ability to avoid turnovers this season, giving the ball up eight times through six games, and must continue to do so against a ball-hawking Illinois defense that has forced 13 turnovers in five games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!