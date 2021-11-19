Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Illinois can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 1 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Illinois (4-6, 3-4)
1. Establish the run
When Illinois has been at its best this season, the Fighting Illini have moved the ball on the ground. Working behind a veteran offensive line, Chase Brown has topped 145 yards on the ground in Illinois' road wins at Penn State and Minnesota. He's currently the second-leading rusher in the Big Ten, averaging 106.6 yards per game. Illinois has facilitated its ground game by utilizing additional linemen. The Illini used seven linemen on 24 snaps at Penn State, leading to 357 rushing yards.
2. D it up
Illinois' defense has allowed 17.6 points in Big Ten play, a number that ranks third in the conference behind Wisconsin and Iowa. That's 11-spot jump from a year ago when the Illini allowed 34.9 points in Big Ten games. One constant has been the ability to turn opponents over. Illinois is third in the Big Ten with eight fumble recoveries and in turnover margin. The Illini's Kerby Joseph is the only player in the nation with four or more interceptions and three or more fumble recoveries.
3. Be special
Like Iowa, Illinois has a pair of solid specialists leading its special teams. Senior punter Blake Hayes joins Iowa's Tory Taylor among 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award. Hayes' work, including an average of 45 yards on 58 punts, has helped Illinois rank 12th in the nation in net punting with an average of 43 yards. Kicker James McCourt has hit two field goals of more than 50 yards this season and has been successful in 11-of-16 field goal tries and all 17 of his PAT attempts.
4. Be road warriors
Illinois coach Bret Bielema will miss Saturday's game after testing positive for COVID-19, but he said earlier this week that the Illini have embraced playing on the road. That showed in how Illinois persevered in road wins over ranked Penn State and Minnesota teams in its last two trips away from Memorial Stadium. Illinois joins Boise State, Fresno State and Mississippi State as the only teams in the country to win two road games against rated opponents this season.
Iowa (8-2, 5-2)
1. Establish the run
The Hawkeyes' ability to control the clock and play keep away from a sporadic Illinois offense will be important this week. Iowa is currently averaging 109.6 rushing yards per game, an effort led by Tyler Goodson's average of 81.3 yards per game on the ground. The Hawkeyes have had just one "average'' rushing day in their last four games. If they can do that against Illinois, they will only help themselves.
2. Stop the run
Illinois averages 180.2 of its average of 318.6 yards of offense per game on the ground. Iowa's ability to slow the Fighting Illini's preferred mode of attack will be important. The Hawkeyes have been allowing 107.6 yards per game on the ground. Zach VanValkenburg and Lukas Van Ness have led Iowa in piling up tackles for a loss, recording 9.5 and 6.5 respectively. Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, 1-2 on the Hawkeye tackle charts with 100 and 72 stops, should have plentiful opportunities as well.
3. Have a special day
Like Illinois, Iowa has been able to impact the field position game with the play of its specialists. The Hawkeyes' Tory Taylor has averaged 45.8 yards on 63 punts this season and Caleb Shudak added to his collection of successful field goals last week. He has 14-of-16 this season with a long of 51 yards while going 2-of-3 from 50 yards or more. Shudak has also converted on each of his 29 PAT attempts
4. Have a senior moment
Iowa will recognize 16 seniors prior to the start of Saturday's game. Of those, guard Kyler Schott is the lone offensive starter. End Zach VanValkenburg, cornerbacks Matt Hankins and Riley Moss and free safety Jack Koerner start on defense and kicker Caleb Shudak, return specialist Charlie Jones and holder Ryan Gersonde start on special teams.