Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Illinois can do to position themselves for success in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Illinois:

Illinois (4-1, 1-1)

1. Establish the run

The last time Chase Brown didn’t gain 100 rushing yards in a game he was facing an Iowa defense, held to 42 yards on 13 carries by the Hawkeyes last season. Brown topped 100 yards for the sixth straight game last weekend, gaining 129 yards against a Wisconsin defense known for stopping the run. He’s averaging 25 carries per game and averages a Big Ten-best 146.6 rushing yards per game. Success on the ground has helped open the passing game for quarterback Tommy DeVito.

2. Deliver on ‘D’

Allowing 42 points through five games – the program’s fewest in that season-opening stretch since 1950 – Illinois held opponents to an average of 1.5 yards per rush on 112 carries in its last four games. The Illini lead the Big Ten with 16 sacks, including three apiece by Jer’Zahn Newton, Keith Randolph and Gabe Jacas. Last week at Wisconsin, Jacas became the first true freshman to start this season for the Fighting Illini. Illinois has recorded eight interceptions this season, an effort led by three from free safety Kendall Smith.

3. Work the clock

Illinois doesn’t run a no-huddle offense but does prefer to play with a brisk temp on offense. The Fighting Illini don't mind to work the clock, however. Chase Brown has carried the ball on 120 of Illinois’ 218 rushing plays through five games and the Illini have passed the ball 160 times. That balance has helped Illinois average 34 minutes, 43 seconds of possession time per game, second-most among Big Ten programs.

4. Move forward

Illinois hasn’t beaten Iowa in football since winning a 27-24 game in Champaign in 2008 when Matt Eller hit a 46-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining to hold off the Hawkeyes. Iowa had used a 29-yard Ricky Stanzi pass to Andy Brodell and a 5-yard Shonn Greene touchdown run to rally from a 24-9 deficit and tie the game in the fourth quarter. The Hawkeyes have won the eight games between the teams since by an average of 22.4 points.

Iowa (3-2, 1-1)

1. Establish the run

Easier said than done against an Illinois defense that will typically load the box, allowing a Big Ten-low 70.2 yards per game on the ground, but Iowa must find a way to move the ball on the ground if it hopes to win in Champaign for a fifth straight time. Freshman Kaleb Johnson leads the Hawkeyes with 206 rushing yards, two yards more than Leshon Williams has gained.

2. Just stop it

Iowa’s defense has held each of its first five opponents below its season rushing average, something that will need to continue against an Illinois offense that ranks fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 194.6 rushing yards per game. The Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell and Seth Benson rank second and fifth in the conference with 50 and 44 tackles, respectively. Iowa ranks third in the Big Ten with 13 sacks. Eight Hawkeyes have recorded a sack this season, an effort led by the three collected by Lukas Van Ness.

3. Take care of the ball

Iowa has played three straight games without turning the ball over, the longest streak of that type for the Hawkeyes since 2019 and something which has given Iowa a chance to find an offensive rhythm. Spencer Petras has completed 62.5 percent of his pass attempts during the three-game run, benefiting from the return of healthier teammates at the skill positions. Nico Ragaini, returning to action after breaking a bone in his foot during fall camp, enters Saturday’s game three receptions shy of 100 for his career.

4. Have a special day

In a battle between two Australian punters, Tory Taylor has an opportunity to give Iowa an edge on special teams. Taylor has placed 17 of his 33 punts inside the 20-yard line while averaging 47.4 yards per attempt. Illinois counters with a redshirt freshman in Hugh Robertson, who has averaged 35.3 yards on 22 punts this season. He has punted five times inside the 20-yard line. Iowa kicker Drew Stevens is perfect in four field goal tries since moving into the lineup while Illinois’ Caleb Griffin has hit 7-of-11 tries with a long of 48 yards.