Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Minnesota can do to put themselves in a position for success in today's 6 p.m. game at TCF Bank Stadium:

Minnesota (1-2, 1-2)

1. Ride the horses

Returning eight offensive starters from a team which finished the season ranked 10th nationally a year ago, the Golden Gophers have moved the ball and scored points this season. With playmakers Mohamed Ibrahim and Rashod Bateman at his disposal, quarterback Tanner Morgan has the keys to an offense that is averaging 439.3 yards and 36.3 points per game. In big games -- and this is one for both teams -- Ibrahim and Bateman need to be Minnesota's most productive players.

2. Have a growth spurt

With seven newcomers in the lineup, including six new starters in the front seven, Minnesota's young defense has been a work in progress. The Gophers showed signs of progress in a 41-14 win at Illinois last week but still are allowing 481 yards of offense and 36 points per game. Minnesota is surrendering 239 yards per game on the ground. The back end of the defense has been solid, led by returning cornerbacks Coney Durr and Benjamin St-Juste and safety Jordan Howden.

3. Do something special