Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Minnesota can do to put themselves in a position for success in today's 6 p.m. game at TCF Bank Stadium:
Minnesota (1-2, 1-2)
1. Ride the horses
Returning eight offensive starters from a team which finished the season ranked 10th nationally a year ago, the Golden Gophers have moved the ball and scored points this season. With playmakers Mohamed Ibrahim and Rashod Bateman at his disposal, quarterback Tanner Morgan has the keys to an offense that is averaging 439.3 yards and 36.3 points per game. In big games -- and this is one for both teams -- Ibrahim and Bateman need to be Minnesota's most productive players.
2. Have a growth spurt
With seven newcomers in the lineup, including six new starters in the front seven, Minnesota's young defense has been a work in progress. The Gophers showed signs of progress in a 41-14 win at Illinois last week but still are allowing 481 yards of offense and 36 points per game. Minnesota is surrendering 239 yards per game on the ground. The back end of the defense has been solid, led by returning cornerbacks Coney Durr and Benjamin St-Juste and safety Jordan Howden.
3. Do something special
In a tight match-up special teams matter. The Golden Gophers' collection of specialists has been fluid with Brock Walker kicking and Tennessee State graduate transfer Matthew Stephenson punting in the first two games. Returning starting kicker Michael Lantz and 26-year-old freshman punter Mark Crawford from Australian moving into those roles last week at Illinois. Lantz returned from injury to kick five extra points against the Illini and Crawford averaged 30 yards on his lone punt in Champaign.
4. Play for the pig
Minnesota has never lost six games in a row to Iowa. Ever. Coach P.J. Fleck has beaten every team in the Big Ten West in his three-plus seasons with the exception of Iowa. The Golden Gophers have no shortage of motivation with Floyd of Rosedale the prize at stake. Minnesota holds a 42-41-2 edge in games against Iowa since the traveling trophy was introduced.
Iowa (1-2, 1-2)
1. Establish the run
Tyler Goodson made his starting debut for Iowa against Minnesota a year ago and has forged ahead one step at a time ever since. The Hawkeyes' sophomore running back topped 100 yards rushing for the second time in his career with a 113-yard effort last week against Michigan State. With Mekhi Sargent and Ivory Kelly-Martin also figuring into the rotation at running back, Iowa averages 166 yards per game on the ground.
2. One-dimensional demeanor
Iowa found success a year ago against the Golden Gophers by grinding Minnesota's ground game to a halt. Tanner Morgan did throw for 368 yards against the Hawkeyes a year ago, completing 25-of-36 passes but Iowa limited the Gophers to 63 rushing yards on 30 carries. The Hawkeyes' ability to turn an balanced offense into a one-dimensional outfit only plays into Iowa's hands. Minnesota currently averages a Big Ten-best 238.7 rushing and 200.7 passing yards per game. Iowa leads the Big Ten in stopping the run, allowing 102 yards per game on the ground.
3. Move the chains
Scoring drives of 75 and 74 yards to open last week's 49-7 win over Michigan State were welcomed by an Iowa offense that still had a few sporadic moments against the Spartans. The Hawkeyes have converted on third down on 15-of-45 plays this season, a 33-percent success rate that ranks 12th in the Big Ten and makes it hard to win football games. Minnesota has converted on 54.3 percent of its 35 third-down snaps, the third-best rate in the Big Ten.
4. Punting is winning
Tory Taylor's leg has become a valuable asset for the Hawkeyes. The freshman punter has averaged 46 yards on 17 punts through three games. He'll be tested by the cold night air in Minneapolis, where snow has fallen twice this week and temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s at game time. Iowa has a chance to create a field position difference in this part of the game. Minnesota punters have averaged a league-worst 33 yards in net punting through 10 punts, 13.5 yards less than Iowa's Big Ten-best net average.
