Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Minnesota can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 3 p.m. game at Huntington Bank Stadium:

Minnesota (7-3, 4-3)

1. Establish the run

When you've got a horse, ride it. Sixth-year senior Mohamed Ibrahim has topped 100 yards in his last 18 games, the longest streak by a back at the Football Bowl Subdivision level since 2000. Expect him to take plenty of handoffs on a frigid day in Minneapolis. He currently averages 140.1 rushing yards per game in an offense that tops 220 yards per game on the ground. An injury kept him off the field a year ago against Iowa, but he rushed for 144 vs. the Hawkeyes two years ago.

2. Be stingy

Minnesota joins Iowa in fielding one of the stingiest defenses in the country. The Golden Gophers are allowing 13.1 points per game, which ranks fourth in the nation, are eighth nationally in in allowing 167.3 passing yards per game and rank 13th in allowing 106.8 rushing yards per game. Minnesota joins Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State and Michigan as the only teams in the nation that rank 13th or better in each of those categories.

3. Third-down dominance

Minnesota leads the nation in third-down conversion percentage. The steady grind on the ground leaves the Golden Gophers with a number of third-and-manageable situations and Minnesota has converted on 70-of-126 third down plays, a nation-leading 55.6 percent success rate. On the flip side, Gophers opponents have moved the chains on just 25.4 percent of their 122 third-down snaps. Only the Marshall defense has a lower percentage at the FBS level.

4. Stay consistent

Like Iowa freshman Drew Stevens, Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett has been consistent this season. He has converted on 11-of-12 field goal tries with a long of 49 yards and his 91.7 percent success rate currently leads the Big Ten. The Kent State transfer missed eight attempts a year ago, including five from 45 yards or longer. The Hawkeyes' Stevens has converted on 13-of-15 tries with a long of 54 yards.

Iowa (6-4, 4-3)

1. Establish the run

Minnesota will work the clock with its run game and piled up more than 40 minutes of possession time in a 27-22 loss at Iowa a year ago. The Hawkeyes' ability to maintain possession with an effective rushing attack to keep the ball out of the Gophers' hands will be important. With Beau Stephens questionable at guard, Iowa's line may be in for a shake up this week. Freshman Kaleb Johnson leads the Hawkeyes with 610 rushing yards including 350 yards during Iowa's ongoing three-game win streak.

2. Wrap it up

Heading into the final road game of the regular season, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell leads the Big Ten with 100 tackles. He has reached that plateau in each of the past two seasons and is the first Hawkeye since Josey Jewell in 2015-17 to reach 100 tackles in consecutive seasons. He has helped Iowa limit opponents to an average of 2.5 yards per rush this season. The Gophers are averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

3. Hang tight

When it comes to the passing game, Spencer Petras' top target has remained tight end Sam LaPorta. The senior has had at least one reception in 13 consecutive games for the Hawkeyes and has been Iowa's top receiver in nine of the team's 10 games this season. LaPorta has a team-leading 49 receptions for 506 yards and one touchdown, leading Big Ten tight ends in receptions and receiving yards. Minnesota's top receiver is also a tight end, Brevyn Spann-Ford. The 6-foot-7 target emerged after Chris Autman-Bell suffered leg injury in September. Spann-Ford has 31 catches for 374 yards.

4. Live high on the hog

Playing the second of three trophy games to close the regular season, Iowa has retained ownership of Floyd of Rosedale for the past seven years and has won 17 of its last 21 games against the Golden Gophers. Minnesota's last win in the series came in 2014 in Minneapolis when the Hawkeyes dropped a 51-14 game. Games since have been close. Five of Iowa's wins during its ongoing streak have been decided by less than a touchdown.