Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Gophers

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Minnesota can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Minnesota (6-3, 4-2)
1. Reclaim the turf
Despite season-ending injuries to four running backs, including a talented Mohamed Ibrahim who ran for 144 yards against Iowa a year ago, Minnesota's rushing game had held up behind the largest offensive line in college football until last week. Illinois held the Gophers to 89 rushing yards and a season-low 2.5 yards per carry. Freshmen Mar'Keise Irving and Ky Thomas carry the workload on the ground in the Gophers' offense now, combining to average 125.4 yards for an offense that runs for 207.4 yards per game.
2. Deliver on defense
Minnesota's defense against the run has been consistent, ranking third in the Big Ten and 14th nationally in limiting opponents to an average of 103.1 rushing yards per game. Only two Minnesota opponents have rushed for more than 144 yards this season. As a team, the Gophers defense has recorded 34 tackles for a loss and 20 sacks. Linebackers Mariano Sori-Marin and Jack Gibbens lead the the Gophers in tackles with 65 and 60, respectively.
3. RPO and go
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan has been effective at the controls of the Golden Gophers' RPO attack, leading his team to a 24-11 record as a starter over the past three seasons. Morgan's career pass completion percentage of 61.5 percent ranks as the best in Minnesota history as does his 151.57 efficiency rating. He currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten with an average gain of 13.3 yards on every pass he has completed this season.
4. Turn back time
Minnesota last won at Kinnick Stadium in 1999, Kirk Ferentz's first year as the Hawkeyes' head coach. The Golden Gophers have gone winless in nine visits since, but this year's Minnesota team has had some success away from Minneapolis with wins in each of its three road games at Colorado, Purdue and Northwestern. Iowa has won six straight in the series for Floyd of Rosedale, the Hawkeyes' longest string of wins against Minnesota ever.
Iowa (7-2, 4-2)
1. Establish the run
It's November. It's Iowa football. It's time to run the football. The Hawkeyes took steps in that direction last weekend at Northwestern when Iowa put together its second-best rushing performance of the season with 185 yards on the ground. Tyler Goodson gained 141 of them and is again expected to work with Gavin Williams in the backfield.
2. Play big
Iowa's defensive front will have a sizeable size disadvantage against the Golden Gophers, something the Hawkeyes must counter with low pad levels and plenty of discipline in order to be successful against the largest offensive front five in college football and Minnesota's RPO attack. Linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, who lead Iowa with 83 and 65 tackles respectively, should be in the crosshairs of the Gophers' offensive action.
3. Be special
Points will likely be a challenge to come by for both offenses on the first cold Saturday of the season, but Iowa's biggest advantage against its rivals from the north may be on the special teams. The field-flipping ability of Tory Taylor on punts and Charlie Jones on returns as well as the consistency of placekicker Caleb Shudak are noticeable differences between the two teams on paper. Taylor has been busy, averaging 45.8 yards on 58 punts this season. He has placed 28 inside the 20 and boomed 17 50 yards or more to help Iowa regularly win the field position battle. Jones continues to produce both on kick and punt returns, averaging 23.9 and 10.4 yards respectively. Shudak is 12-of-14 on field goal tries while Minnesota's Matthew Trickett, a Kent State transfer, has hit 10-of-17 and is just 4-of-9 from beyond 40 yards.
4. Maintain a lead
Iowa hasn't trailed in a game against Minnesota since the fourth quarter of a 14-7 win in Minneapolis in 2016. The covers a span of 245 minutes and 28 seconds since the Gophers last led the Hawkeyes. If Iowa can continue to maintain that statistical quirk, that means it will have likely won a battle within the battle and will have turned Minnesota over. Iowa continues to lead the country with 19 interceptions and ranks third in nationally with 24 takeaways through nine games. Riley Moss, who is expected to return to action at cornerback on Saturday after missing three games with a knee injury, has four career interceptions against Minnesota. That matches the team-leading total he shares with Dane Belton this season.