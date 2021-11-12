Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Gophers

3. Be special

Points will likely be a challenge to come by for both offenses on the first cold Saturday of the season, but Iowa's biggest advantage against its rivals from the north may be on the special teams. The field-flipping ability of Tory Taylor on punts and Charlie Jones on returns as well as the consistency of placekicker Caleb Shudak are noticeable differences between the two teams on paper. Taylor has been busy, averaging 45.8 yards on 58 punts this season. He has placed 28 inside the 20 and boomed 17 50 yards or more to help Iowa regularly win the field position battle. Jones continues to produce both on kick and punt returns, averaging 23.9 and 10.4 yards respectively. Shudak is 12-of-14 on field goal tries while Minnesota's Matthew Trickett, a Kent State transfer, has hit 10-of-17 and is just 4-of-9 from beyond 40 yards.