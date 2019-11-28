Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Huskers

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Nebraska can do to position themselves for success in Friday's 1:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln:
Nebraska (5-6, 3-5)
1. Go big or go home
Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez is at the controls of an offense that has been among the Big Ten's most productive in creating big plays.
The Cornhuskers have gained 20 or more yards on 71 plays this season, second only to the 76 Ohio State has among Big Ten programs.
By comparison, Iowa has had 61 play of 20 or more yards during its 8-3 season.
Much like a year ago, Nebraska's offense has found a rhythm late in the season. The Cornhuskers piled up 500 yards for the third time in four games last weekend in a 54-7 rout at Maryland. In each of those 500-yard efforts, Nebraska has been balanced with more than 200 rushing and 200 passing yards.
2. Deliver on defense
Nebraska's defense remains a work in progress in coach Scott Frost's second season.
Coordinated by former Hawkeye Erik Chinander, the Cornhuskers have allowed 394.7 yards per game to rank 10th in the Big Ten and 71st nationally.
Nebraska has been effective at turning teams over this season, including last week when it added four takeaways to its season collection of 19.
Senior end Khalil Davis leads Nebraska with eight sacks and shares the team lead with outside linebacker JoJo Domann with 11 tackles for a loss.
Nebraska lists sixth seniors as defensive starters for the Iowa game, including all three players on the front end of a 3-4 defense that typically shifts between three and four linemen during the course of games.
The Cornhuskers are 12th among Big Ten teams in stopping the run, giving up 222.3 yards per game on the ground in league play.
3. Run, Adrian, run
Iowa finds itself dealing with another quarterback capable of creating havoc with his feet.
Adrian Martinez leads the Big Ten with an average of 276.4 yards of total offense per game, including 211.8 yards through the air and 64.7 yards with his feet.
His work this season has been complemented by Dedrick Mills, a Gator Bowl MVP in 2016 for Georgia Tech who leads Nebraska with 651 rushing yards.
Nearing the end of his sophomore season, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound California native is on pace to join Johnny Manzel and Marcus Mariota as the only players in FBS history to average 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards as both a freshman and sophomore.
Martinez ran for a team-high 76 yards against Iowa a year ago, including a 3-yard touchdown run which positioned Nebraska to tie the game at 28-28 with 3 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on a two-point conversion.
Iowa has limited the yards gained by opposing quarterbacks this season, although Illinois' Brandon Peters became the second opposing signal caller to lead his team in rushing against the Hawkeyes this season when he ran for 76 yards on 10 carries last week.
4. Play like there is no tomorrow
That's pretty much the reality of things for the Cornhuskers, whose season will be over if they don't find a way to end the Hawkeyes' four-year run of success in the series.
"We know what's at stake,'' junior linebacker Collin Miller said.
Nebraska needs a win to avoid being shutout of a bowl for the third straight season, something that last happened in Lincoln since the Cornhuskers spent the holidays at home annually from 1956-61.
Iowa (8-3, 5-3)
1. Establish the run
Yes, Iowa ranks fifth in Big Ten play with a passing attack that averages 239.8 yards per game, but the Hawkeyes' key to success against the Cornhuskers in recent years has been rooted in a strong rushing attack.
Iowa has averaged 249.8 yards per game on the ground against Nebraska during its four-game run of success in the battle for the Heroes Trophy.
It's an area where the Hawkeyes struggled a week ago against Illinois, finishing with 79 yards on 32 carries.
Tyler Goodson is expected to make his third straight start for Iowa and the freshman has led the Hawkeyes in rushing in four of the team's last six games.
2. Bring the heat
Adrian Martinez brings a different type of challenge, but Iowa has answered questions about its ability to get after opposing quarterbacks in recent weeks.
After recording 11 sacks in its first seven games of the season, the Hawkeyes have recorded 16 in their last four and the 20 sacks Iowa has in Big Ten play trails only Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State.
Ten players have recorded at least one sack for Iowa this season and 18 Hawkeyes have had a hand in the team's collection of 50 tackles for a loss.
A.J. Epenesa and Joe Evans lead Iowa with seven and four sacks, respectively, while Epenesa's 11 tackles for a loss shares the team lead with Chauncey Golston.
3. Get a leg up
Iowa has a potential experience advantage in the kicking game, where consistent Keith Duncan has been successful in 27 of his 32 field goal attempts this season.
His 84.4-percent success rate including connecting on 12-of-16 attempts from 40 yards or more in addition to hitting all 22 of his PAT attempts.
On the flip side, a concussion left starter Barret Pickering in Lincoln a week ago and Nebraska turned to Matt Waldoch as its starting kicker.
A sophomore from Geneva, Illinois, Waldoch was playing club soccer at Nebraska before participating in open tryouts prior to the start of this season.
He got the job done last week at Maryland, hitting all six of his PAT tries and successfully kicking three field goals, from 20, 29 and 29 yards, in the Huskers' 54-7 win.
4. Back in Black Friday
This will be the ninth straight year Iowa has played Nebraska on Black Friday, continuing a 30-year tradition for the Cornhuskers after they joined the Big Ten in 2011.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said the experience has generally been a good one for the Hawkeyes.
Winning four straight games and five of the last six against Nebraska hasn't hurt, but the exposure gained by stepping out of the normal routine and playing early in front of a national audience on an extended holiday weekend has benefited both programs.
The Hawkeyes will wrap up the regular season with games against Wisconsin the next two years, but the Heroes Game will return to the back end of the schedule and a Friday date once again in 2022.