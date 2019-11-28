Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Huskers

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Nebraska can do to position themselves for success in Friday's 1:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln:

Nebraska (5-6, 3-5)

1. Go big or go home

Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez is at the controls of an offense that has been among the Big Ten's most productive in creating big plays.

The Cornhuskers have gained 20 or more yards on 71 plays this season, second only to the 76 Ohio State has among Big Ten programs.

By comparison, Iowa has had 61 play of 20 or more yards during its 8-3 season.

Much like a year ago, Nebraska's offense has found a rhythm late in the season. The Cornhuskers piled up 500 yards for the third time in four games last weekend in a 54-7 rout at Maryland. In each of those 500-yard efforts, Nebraska has been balanced with more than 200 rushing and 200 passing yards.

2. Deliver on defense

Nebraska's defense remains a work in progress in coach Scott Frost's second season.

Coordinated by former Hawkeye Erik Chinander, the Cornhuskers have allowed 394.7 yards per game to rank 10th in the Big Ten and 71st nationally.